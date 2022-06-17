Noses within a half-mile radius of San Francisco’s Conservatory of Flowers are experiencing a natural phenomenon. Perhaps you know it as the Amorphophallus titanum, titan arum or, in the instance of this bud, Chanel. Whatever you call it, it stinks.
The odious crown jewel of The City’s landmark greenhouse — the corpse flower — is officially in bloom. Named for the nausea-inducing stench of rotting flesh that accompanies its rare flowering, the plant draws staggering crowds into the conservatory when it deigns to open. Chanel is no stranger to the limelight. Its last blossom was in 2019.
This year’s star is one of five corpse flowers at the conservatory. A companion plant is “in leaf,” another stage of the titan arum lifecycle, and the other three are dormant. Chanel’s bud was first spotted in April. Conveniently, that is also when the conservatory became free to San Francisco residents during normal operating hours.
“I mean, for us this plant is such a great hook, right?” said Kristen Natoli, chief nursery specialist.
“Our mission is to connect people, right in a place of exceptional beauty. So this is our hook to get them in the door and then people wander around that haven’t been here for a while maybe, or forgot how lovely it is, you know, they get to wander and see the whole place and to connect with thousands of plants while they're excited about this plant.”
The conservatory, open 10 a.m. for 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, has been operating since 1879 and hosts over 2,000 plant species. But the corpse flower is undoubtedly a crowd pleaser. The conservatory will stay open past until 8:30 p.m. tonight for ample viewing opportunity.
The endangered plant is native to the tropics of Sumatra. In bloom, it's typically 6-8 feet tall and resembles a Dr. Seuss illustration.
The blossom boasts the title of “largest unbranched inflorescence,” — hundreds of individual flowers clustered are at the base of the plant. The spadix, the phallic-shaped central structure, is skirted by the spathe. Under the spathe, these hundreds of tiny flowers reside.
At seed, the plant forms a small surface leaf with a corm, an energy storage tubular like a potato, underground. After a year, the surface leaf dies, but the corm lives on. Over the next seven to ten years of leaf and dormancy cycles, enough energy is stored in the corm to power the formation of a putrid smelling, petalless flower.
The scent is part of a cunning scheme to attract pollinators. Insects like dung beetles and flesh flies are the primary targets — species that lay eggs on carrion. Targeting such a specific type of pollinator could give the plant a competitive edge, says Natoli
“It’s trickery,” she says. “It's just being opportunistic. …Think about the tropics. There's so much diversity, so much density, plants get really strategic about how to take advantage.”
When the bloom begins, usually in the afternoon, anywhere from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., that rotting smell seeps out first. Then the spathe unfurls, revealing a maroon lining mirroring the color of carrion. That bit heats up, further committing the plant to the ruse of fleshy decomposition. The flowering will last for just that evening, but the smell has a staying power of about 48 hours.
“It's beautiful when it opens. And I think it might be that contrast between this big beautiful plant and the stink,” Natoli says of the plant’s allure. “And for whatever reason, people love stinky things.”
The smell of sweating San Franciscans, waiting in line in the tropical heat of the conservatory’s west wing, should add a personal touch to the sensory experience.