District 1 candidate Connie Chan and current District 1 Supervisor Sandy Fewer in the Richmond District on October 18, 2020.(Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Philhour concedes victory to Chan in D1 contest

Moderate candidate Marjan Philhour conceded victory Sunday to Connie Chan in the District 1 contest after she remained behind by 100 votes for the third consecutive day.

Chan, the progressive in the race, was up by 123 votes over Philhour, who previously had held a narrow lead earlier in the week. Chan has 17,030 votes and Philhour 16,907.

Chan was leading by 147 votes on Saturday.

“I want to take this opportunity to share my gratitude for all your help in this campaign, during a time like no other we have ever experienced,” Philhour said. “While the results of the election are not what we had hoped, I wish our incoming Supervisor all the best when she assumes office in January.”

Sunday’s update comes after the Department of Elections counted 238 ballots in the District 1 contest since Saturday for a total of 35,325.

District 1 has had representation from a progressive since district elections began in 2000, but Philhour had hoped to end that streak. She previously ran against current office holder Supervisor Sandra Fewer.

Breed, also a moderate, had endorsed Philhour, her former mayoral advisor.

This was the only close supervisor contest of the six held on Nov. 3.

The Department of Elections said there remain about 4,500 ballots citywide left to count.

District 1 candidate Connie Chan and current District 1 Supervisor Sandy Fewer in the Richmond District on October 18, 2020.(Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Philhour concedes victory to Chan in D1 contest

