District 1 candidate Connie Chan and current District 1 Supervisor Sandy Fewer walk along Clement Street in the Richmond District before the election on October 18, 2020. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Chan takes narrow lead in District 1 supervisor race

Connie Chan is leading the District 1 race to represent the Richmond District on the Board of Supervisors, according to the first round of election results released Tuesday night.

Chan has more votes than her top competitor, Marjan Philhour, under the ranked-choice voting system and is also leading in first-choice votes, the early results show.

Chan has a slim lead of just 57 votes over Philhour under ranked-choice voting, with nearly 62 percent of the vote counted citywide.

Chan, a former legislative aide, is the progressive choice in the race with the endorsement of outgoing Supervisor Sandra Fewer. She was also endorsed by the local Democratic Party.

Philhour is a former advisor to Mayor London Breed and has her endorsement. She unsuccessfully run against Fewer in 2016 and is the leading moderate in the race.

Chan and Philhour are among seven candidates in the race.

Check back later for updates.

