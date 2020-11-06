Chan jumps ahead in nail-biter D1 contest

Connie Chan, a candidate for San Francisco Board of Supervisor District 1 election in the Richmond District on October 18, 2020. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Progressive candidate Connie Chan has jumped to the lead in the District 1 supervisor contest by more than 100 votes after trailing for days, according to the latest results released Friday.

The race has flip-flopped between Chan and moderate candidate Marjan Philhour since election night and is the only supervisor contest that is too close to call.

Chan was trailing Philhour by 87 votes on Thursday, but is now up by 107 votes after the Department of Elections counted 3,100 more ballots in the district contest for a total of 34,111.

Some 26,000 ballots remain uncounted citywide.

