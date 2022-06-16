The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of becoming NBA champions for the seventh time in franchise history. Ahead of tonight’s Game 6 in Boston, members of Dub Nation are declaring that their team has what it takes to add a new piece of hardware to the mantle.
A fan identifying himself as Ruben said, “I’m convinced they’re gonna do it. It doesn’t matter if it’s out there, we’re still gonna celebrate over here.”
Ruben, who lives in The City, has kept a closer eye on the Warriors since their move across the bay to the swanky new Chase Center. After two tumultuous seasons, Ruben believes the Dubs have found their groove.
“They have the (Big Three) again finally. In the last two seasons, they hadn’t gone to the playoffs. (Klay) Thompson was hurt, came back and we’re in the playoffs. It’s all good,” he said.
For others, the Warriors being on the cusp of a championship is familiar territory.
Robert Dair, also from San Francisco, has followed the team since 1973. To him, the only thing better than winning a title is doing so in front of your fans.
“I’m a little mixed,” he said. “I kind of wanted them to come home and win it but you don’t want it to go to Game 7, so I hope they wrap it up tonight.”
Dair vividly remembers the celebrations from when the Warriors brought four championships to Oakland. He is hoping to make even more memories with the next generation of Warriors fans.
“It’s just so exciting. I have a four-year-old and he's getting into it. I'm hoping 10 to 15 years from now that he’ll remember all of this,” said Dair. “There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world so having this opportunity to escape from it and watch the Warriors and unite, it’s pretty cool.”