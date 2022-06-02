The Celtics can take a punch. That much we learned in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where Boston withstood the best Golden State could muster and still came away with a most improbable win.
In Game 2, we'll see if the Warriors can do the same.
The whole thing was kind of shocking for those in attendance at Chase Center Thursday night. All the usual elements were in place for a Golden State rout. Steph Curry came out hot, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and generally giving the impression he would carry his team to victory.
But Boston stood tall, absorbed the onslaught and went into the locker room at halftime with a two-point lead.
Then came the Warriors' patented third-quarter blitz. They took the lead to 15 points at one point, riding some inspired play from the newly returned Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala. The crowd got into it, and it looked for all the world that this would be business at usual on Warriors Way.
Again, the Celtics took the beating and stayed on their feet. More importantly, they punched back. The fourth quarter was a disaster for Golden State, which frittered away a 12-point lead to lose by the same margin, 120-108. It was the most lopsided final frame in NBA Finals history.
You could feel the excitement leave Chase Arena during the Celtics' onslaught. The place had been a flat-out party just minutes before. Then it became a house of mourning. I saw fans leaving early for the first time in postseason memory. Not a great look or feel to start this championship push.
Imagine that. The Warriors had not lost a home game throughout the 2022 postseason, going 9-0 heading into Thursday night. They had strung together 13 straight Game 1 playoff wins in a row, the third longest streak in NBA history. Dating back to 2015, Golden State had a 54-11 home playoff record.
All that meant a big fat nothing to the Celtics. They came out and flexed their own postseason muscles, putting the Warriors on notice. They don't rattle. Boston's Jaylen Brown (24 pts.) and Al Horford (26 pts., six three-pointers) were outstanding. And their top scorer, Jayson Tatum (12 points), pretty much had his worst game of the season. Ruh-roh.
"We'll watch the tape and learn from it," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "You give up 40 in the fourth, and the other team makes 21 threes. It's going to be tough to win."
Yeah, but you were up 12 going into the fourth, coach.
"Obviously, everyone's down. Guys are bummed, as you would expect," said Kerr. "It's a seven-game series for a reason. You give Boston credit. They came in and earned the win. It's one game. So, you move on to the next one."
Going into the series, much was made of the Celtics' defense. And you could see it in Game 1.
"They got a good defense. We knew that coming in," said Draymond Green. "We know how they like to play. They are who we thought they were. Now, we'll watch clips, watch film and figure out what we need to do to attack."
In fact, Boston's length and height hurt the Warriors on both sides of the ball.
"We didn't close out well in the first half and that allowed them to get going (offensively)," said Kerr.
Now the Warriors will have to defend the home court Sunday in what's become a must-win situation. Going back to Boston down two would be beyond troubling. It might be overwhelming.
Perhaps most troubling? The Warriors wasted a monster game from Steph. He was here. He was there. Curry was freakin' everywhere. The two-time MVP couldn't miss early on and finished with 34 points on 12-of-25 shooting. If the Warriors can't win when he plays like that, this series could get ugly.
"It's not ideal," said Curry, "but I believe in who we are and how we deal with adversity. How we responded all year. How we've responded in the playoffs after a loss. ... There's a lot of bright spots in how we played. Got to get over the tough feeling of letting one slip away."
Green, a man who never shirks from a good fight, didn't want to hear it.
"They stayed within striking distance and made shots late. We'll be fine. We'll figure out ways we can stop them. We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes," said Green.
Did the Thursday night shocker shake up the Warriors' confidence going into Game 2?
"No, it's fun. You get a chance to do something else," said Green. "Do it in a different way. Embrace the challenge. It's not a hit to the confidence, at all. Not one bit.
"It's the first team to win four games, not the first to win one."
