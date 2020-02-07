(Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)

CCSF EMT student helps save man overdosing at Civic Center BART Station

An emergency medical technician student and BART police helped save a man from overdosing at the Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco on Monday, police said.

Nicholas Stallcup was waiting for a friend to catch an 11:30 p.m. train from the Civic Center Station to the MacArthur Station when he descended the station stairwell to find a man on the floor, police said.

The man was unresponsive and overdosing from opioids, so Stallcup started performing CPR to restore the man’s breathing.

Police said Stallcup found the man blue in the face, with his eyes rolling back, his breath almost gone and his pulse weakening.

Stallcup, who just finished his third week of training at the City College of San Francisco to become an EMT, was able to perform CPR until the man gasped for air and his pulse returned.

BART police then arrived at the scene and were able to administer two doses of the opioid antidote Narcan to the man, and he was ultimately transported to the hospital for treatment.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Navigation center expansion legislation meets with resistance

Just Posted

Navigation center expansion legislation meets with resistance

Vote postponed on mandate to open enhanced shelters across SF

Muni may provide transit operators needed housing — on Muni-owned land

Since 1915, Muni’s Potrero Yard at 1899 Bryant St. has played home… Continue reading

Lefty O’Doul’s charity used city contractor donations to pay for Public Works party

Nonprofit started by arrested restaurant owner at center of Mohammed Nuru public corruption scandal

Nuru returns to court alongside restaurateur in public corruption scandal

Head of San Francisco Public Works faces fraud charge over pay-to-play allegations

Officer describes trying to save Nia Wilson’s life after stabbing at BART station

A former BART police officer testified Thursday that he unsuccessfully tried to… Continue reading

Most Read