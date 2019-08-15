CCSF employee accused of falsely claiming benefits

A City College of San Francisco custodian has been charged with six felonies related to insurance fraud and attempted perjury, prosecutors said Thursday.

Marta Betancur, 64, surrendered to authorities on August 8 and pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The retired City College employee is accused of misrepresenting injuries she sustained from an on-the-job injury that she reported in September 2015. Betancur’s actions are estimated to have cost The City more than $70,000.

Court records show that Betancur received medical treatment and disability benefits for nearly two years, until her retirement in January 2017, and visited doctors almost monthly.

While Betancur claimed “extreme pain unremedied by medication, treatment and functional restoration programs,” video footage captured of her shows her performing “many of the tasks she previously reported being incapable of performing,” according to court records.

“Insurance fraud is a multi-billion dollar crime that has real costs to consumers,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “This type of fraud drives up insurance premiums for the rest of us.”

Betancur has been charged with violating the Insurance Code by making fraudulent claims, attempted perjury and four counts of insurance fraud.

A spokesperson for City College declined to comment, describing the case as a “confidential personnel matter.”

