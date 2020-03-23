CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha placed on administrative leave, effective immediately

City College of San Francisco Chancellor Mark Rocha was placed on leave Monday, effective immediately.

In an email obtained by the San Francisco Examiner, City College Board of Trustees President Shanell Williams announced that Rocha would be placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately. Williams did not state the reason, or whether the leave was permanent, and could not be immediately reached for comment.

“I know this news may come as a surprise,” Williams wrote. “I want to assure you that on behalf of our board, that the college is in good hands. There is a plan in place to move the college forward.”

Senior vice chancellors will manage day-to-day operations until an acting chancellor is put in place, Williams added.

Trustee Jim Rizzo and AFT 2121 President Jenny Worley confirmed the change but declined to comment. The decision was made during a closed board session conducted via Zoom on Friday night, which was described on the agenda as a performance review for the chancellor.

Rocha took office in 2017 and oversaw the rollout of Free City College. The college has since undergone budget and class cuts protested by staff and students.

