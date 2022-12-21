The San Francisco Giants found themselves in a familiar place on Wednesday morning, after free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to join the New York Mets following what his agent called a "difference of opinion" over the 28-year-old's physical.
It came just two weeks after star slugger Aaron Judge spurned his hometown team to remain with the New York Yankees, with Correa joining Judge as the most recent stars the Giants can count among their near misses since the team won its last World Series in 2014.
San Francisco has made the playoffs twice since then, winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2021. The Giants have also managed to attract other players with child connections to the team, signing Palo Alto native Joc Pederson last offseason and agreeing to terms with Mountain View native Mitch Haniger earlier this month.
But missing out on Correa, who was expected to be the face of the Giants well into the next decade, has to sting San Francisco's front office and fans.
It can only add insult to injury after Judge, the reigning American League MVP, dismissed the Giants' free-agent case fell 30 years and a day after San Francisco agreed to a deal with Barry Bonds, another reigning MVP with prodigious power.
In honor of what could've been if Judge or Correa wore orange and black, here are five other stars the Giants nearly signed or otherwise acquired.
Jon Lester
"We did not receive a rose," then-Giants assistant general manager Bobby Evans said of Lester spurning San Francisco to sign a six-year, $135 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Neither Chris Harrison nor Jesse Palmer represented Lester in his negotiations with the Giants eight years ago, when San Francisco pressed hard to sign the left-handed ace fresh off its third World Series in five seasons.
Lester admitted in 2016, en route to ending the Cubs' 108-year championship drought, that the Giants offered more money. But Lester and his family felt Chicago was a better fit.
The Cubs ultimately declined Lester's club option for a sixth year after he was subpar in his fifth and sixth seasons with the team, but he was also an All-Star in two of those five seasons. Lester finished second in National League Cy Young voting in 2016.
Adding insult to the Giants' injury, Lester pitched an eight-inning shutout against San Francisco in the playoffs. The Cubs ultimately eliminated the Giants in five games, and San Francisco would miss the postseason in each of the next four years.
Giancarlo Stanton
Another towering right-handed slugger coming off of an MVP season, Stanton controlled his own destiny when he demanded a trade from the Miami Marlins in 2017. The Giants actually struck a deal with the Marlins to acquire Stanton, only needing approval from him.
Evans, then the Giants' general manager, told the San Francisco Chronicle that year that Stanton told the team's front office that he loved playing at Oracle Park. But not enough to join the team, apparently.
Stanton declined to waive his no-trade clause to come to San Francisco, but he did agree to join — you guessed it — Judge and the Yankees. As part of a contract he signed with the Marlins all the way back in 2014, Stanton has at least five years left in pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers have a club option on Stanton's contract in 2028.
It doesn't help that San Francisco will simultaneously be reminded of missing out on Stanton and Judge at the start of next season. The Giants will line up across from both Stanton and Judge when they open the 2023 season with a three-game set at Yankee Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani was the 2017 offseason's other big fish, as a two-way star from Japan with an elite reputation on the mound and at the plate. When he met with the Giants, he was just as impressed with their star's presence as the team was with his.
Evans recalled that Ohtani told then-San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, a three-time World Series Champion and the 2012 NL MVP, that he had "a great aura." Ohtani and Posey would've made an impressive battery, but Ohtani opted to sign with the Los Angeles Angels in the American League so he could hit far more regularly.
At the time, the National League didn't use a designated hitter, which it now does. The Giants viewed him as an outfielder and a pitcher, but playing as a DH allowed Ohtani to preserve his arm on days he did not pitch.
Ohtani was AL Rookie of the Year in 2018, MVP in 2021 and the fourth-place Cy Young finisher this year. In 2022, he became the first player since 1903 to qualify for statistical leaderboards as a pitcher and a hitter.
The Giants' attendance has dropped since their last World Series, so missing out on MLB's most unique player could sting most of all. San Francisco could take another swing at Ohtani soon, though.
Ohtani can become a free agent after this season, and the Angels are up for sale, leading to speculation he could be traded before the MLB deadline.
Bryce Harper
Harper was the first free agent the Giants tried to land under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who took over the team's front office with an onus to rebuild an aging roster and a depleted farm system.
That deal was worth a little more per year than the 13-year, $330 million contract he ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper said he was hesitant to sign with the Giants, going into what would be manager Bruce Bochy's last season with the team, because of the uncertain futures surrounding Posey, first baseman Brandon Belt and shortstop Brandon Crawford.
Only Crawford is under contract with the Giants right now, with Belt a free agent and Posey entering his second year of retirement. Harper's Phillies, meanwhile, just made the World Series and reportedly agreed to terms on a massive contract with shortstop Trea Turner, Harper's friend and longtime teammate with the Washington Nationals.
Harper has been even better in Philadelphia than he was in Washington. His batting average, on-base and slugging percentages with the Phillies are all better than his with the Nationals. Although he has nearly a decade left on his deal, imagining Harper on the 107-win Giants is enough for San Francisco fans to further lament losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs.
Juan Soto
At least Judge plays in another league. The Giants' most recent miss before him now plays in their own division.
The San Diego Padres acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade in August. After a slow start, he led the Giants' NL West rivals to their first playoff series win — aside from the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season — since the second Bill Clinton administration.
If Zaidi and the Giants had their way, Soto would've helped lead San Francisco to back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since the first George W. Bush administration. Zaidi said San Francisco "had conversations" with Washington, but the Nationals preferred the Padres' prospects over the Giants'.
"He's one of the best players in the big leagues, and I think every team would love to have him," Zaidi said. "We were involved and the Nationals, I think, ultimately went with the group of players they liked the best."
Like with Ohtani, the Giants could get another chance to acquire Soto soon enough. He is due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
In the meantime, however, they'll have to live with him being a thorn in their side.
