Carjacking suspect killed by police in wild chase identified as Antioch resident

A man who was shot and killed by police in Daly City after a wild series of events that began with an attempted carjacking at a gas station has been identified, authorities said Monday.

Justin Silvernale, 35, of Antioch, is the man who allegedly wreaked havoc on the Peninsula early Sunday morning before his death at the hands of South San Francisco Police Department officers, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.

The chaos began when Silvernale allegedly tried to carjack two vehicles at a Chevron gas station on Hickey Boulevard in South San Francisco and stabbed one of the drivers with a knife, police said.

Police responded to a fight at the gas station at 5:35 a.m. and learned that an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer who attempted to intervene in the attack had also been stabbed. The off-duty officer allegedly shot Silvernale in self-defense.

Despite being shot, Silvernale allegedly evaded attempts to place him under arrest by Taser-wielding South San Francisco police officers. He allegedly stole a police car from the officers and led them on a pursuit to a medical facility in Daly City.

Police say Silvernale then tried to bust through the gates of the parking garage at the Kaiser Permanente offices on Hickey Boulevard before ramming a police car and bailing on foot.

“He again confronted officers with the knife and refused to comply with multiple commands to surrender,” South San Francisco police said. “The officers were forced to shoot the suspect and immediately rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived.”

Silvernale died at the scene.

Both stabbing victims, including the San Francisco police officer, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Neither police agency has released the names of the officers who shot Silvernale.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

The case is under investigation by multiple agencies including the Daly City Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney is expected to decide whether to file charges against the officers who shot Silvernale within eight weeks.

