Cargo jet returns to SFO after bird strike

By Bay City News Service

A China Airlines cargo jet bound for Taiwan had to return to San Francisco International Airport Saturday afternoon after it struck a bird during takeoff, an airport spokesman said.

The flight, China Airlines 5107 destined for the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei, took off from SFO shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and returned to SFO just before 3 p.m., said Jeff Figone, duty manager at SFO.

The plane returned, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration after any bird strike, and was inspected.

Figone said it was determined the bird strike did not damage the plane, and the plane took off for a second time headed to Taiwan.

The plane, a Boeing 787, was carrying seven crew members, Figone said. No one was injured.

The search for sanctuary
'Stop bombing Iraq': Protesters condemn US action in Middle East

