In just six weeks, John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park went from being a road without cars to an art and music-filled pedestrian promenade.

JFK now hosts more than a dozen works of art, a packed schedule of weekend events, and new seating and play areas in the middle of the roadway. It’s all part of Rec and Park’s Golden Mile project, which is being funded and carried out by the arts non-profit Illuminate.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

