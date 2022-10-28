In just six weeks, John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park went from being a road without cars to an art and music-filled pedestrian promenade.
JFK now hosts more than a dozen works of art, a packed schedule of weekend events, and new seating and play areas in the middle of the roadway. It’s all part of Rec and Park’s Golden Mile project, which is being funded and carried out by the arts non-profit Illuminate.
This rapid transformation comes with voters already casting their ballots on competing initiatives related to Golden Gate Park’s main thoroughfare. Proposition J would make JFK car-free in perpetuity, while Proposition I would bring cars back to JFK as well as the Great Highway, where cars are currently banished on weekends.
The Golden Mile program is attempting to “reframe” people’s perception of the space, said Dave Hatfield, chief of opportunity for Illuminate, who was leading a group of volunteers painting yellow flowers on the curb Wednesday afternoon. “Instead of being a road, it’s an oasis.”
While Illuminate isn’t getting involved in the politics, the group hopes to “reveal what this space can be,” Hatfield said. “Other activists are telling that story, we’re showing that story.”
One major theme is whimsical art installations: a whale popping out of the pavement, a series of giant cartoon dog heads from the late, great, Bay Area fast food chain Doggie Diner, and a set of over-sized baby blocks carted over from the Playa at this year’s Burning Man.
There are several more traditional murals painted directly on to the asphalt organized by Paint the Void, an art collective that emerged during the pandemic to enliven boarded up storefronts. The murals range from abstract bursts of color to political statements.
A mural with the words “We are on native land,” produced in collaboration with the American Indian Cultural District and the Association of Ramatyush Ohlone, was vandalized earlier this month and then quickly repainted.
Another feature of the Golden Mile project has been a roster of events, including live music Friday through Sunday, an Oktoberfest beer garden, and special performances by groups like Circus Bella. Passerby might encounter spontaneous performances at the two public pianos, with spectator seating areas, placed along the promenade.
People out and about on the promenade Wednesday afternoon were enjoying the new features.
Meg Escobosa, a Richmond District resident who visits the promenade nearly every day with her dog, appreciates the “found moments” the space facilities. “If you run into a friend and someone’s playing the piano, it’s like you’re in a piano bar,” she said.
Jose Molina and his son were marveling at the whale installation. “I love every square inch of it,” he said of the promenade. “This is one of the best parks in the whole Bay Area, if not all of California.”
Molina and his son drove in from their home in Hayward on his day off. He said the two of them have visited JFK six or seven times since the pandemic began, sometimes bringing electric scooters with them to ride along the promenade.
Richmond resident Leanne Pierce, who was sitting in a bright yellow Adirondack chair with her baby, has been coming to the promenade much more recently thanks to all of the events. “I love it. I think it’s a fantastic use of public space,” she said. “I’ll be crushed if this gets taken away.”
But even on the promenade — hardly a representative sample of San Francisco voters — not everyone is happy with its transformation. San Francisco resident Steve Hanson said he comes to the promenade nearly every day with his dog, but voted to allow cars back on to the road.
“I come here every day, but see how few people are using it. All of this wonderfulness could’ve been created over there or over there,” Hanson said, gesturing at other parts of the park.
If Prop I passes, it’s not clear when JFK would need to be reverted to its pre-pandemic state. At some point, the murals would need to be scrubbed, and road markings repainted by SFMTA. Currently, the Golden Mile program’s permits last through February, though Illuminate acknowledges it may have to remove the art before then.
Besides being an attraction unto itself, car-free JFK has also become a new transportation corridor for cyclists, shifting people’s travel patterns.
“I switched to biking instead of driving since they did the slow streets,” said Erin Harvey, a Richmond resident on her way to buy groceries Wednesday afternoon. “I hardly drive my car at all anymore. When I drive to work I come home angry.”
John Oram, a Noe Valley resident who was resting in one of the new seating areas on the promenade, says he visits the Richmond much more often now that he can safely reach it by bike. “The more often I bike, the less I’m driving,” Oram said. “For the people who are driving, there’s more room for them.”