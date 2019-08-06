Candidates for District Attorney set to debate

Four candidates vying for the post of San Francisco district attorney are set to debate Tuesday evening at the University of California Hastings School of Law.

The debate starts at 6 p.m. at the school’s Louis B. Mayer Auditorium, located at 198 McAllister St., and will feature all four candidates: Chesa Boudin, Suzy Loftus, Nancy Tung and Leif Dautch.

The debate is being organized by a coalition of organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, Indivisible SF, the San Francisco Eastern Neighborhoods Democratic Club and the Willie B. Kennedy Democratic Club.

The ACLU’s Yoel Haile will moderate the debate, which will be broken down into three parts: questions from Haile, candidates’ questions to each other and questions from the audience.

According to the organizers, this year’s district Attorney race marks the first time in more than 100 years that there is no incumbent

candidate running for the position.

Last year, the city’s current District Attorney, George Gascon, announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election during the November 2019 election, citing his elderly mother’s deteriorating health. Gascon, who served two terms, first took office back in 2011.

