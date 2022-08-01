It’s hard to feel much sympathy for Ann Hsu, the San Francisco Board of Education commissioner currently facing calls to resign from an office she’s held for less than five months.

For one thing, Hsu said something deeply hurtful and racist about parents in the school district she now represents. Commenting on the challenges facing students, Hsu trotted out an old canard, blaming Black and brown parents for not doing enough to support their children’s educations.

“From my very limited exposure in the past four months to the challenges of educating marginalized students especially in the Black and brown community, I see one of the biggest challenges as being the lack of family support for those students,” wrote Hsu in response to a questionnaire from a parents’ group. “Unstable family environments caused by housing and food insecurity along with lack of parental encouragement to focus on learning cause children to not be able to focus on or value learning.”

Unsurprisingly, her words sparked passionate outcry from a wide swath of the San Francisco community. Parent groups, the teachers’ union, the NAACP and several members of the Board of Supervisors demanded her resignation. Hsu even drew strong criticism from Mayor London Breed, who appointed her to the post in March.

Breed called Hsu’s comments “wrongful and hurtful,” but rejected demands for her resignation.

Hsu quickly issued a public apology.

“My statements reflected my own limited experiences and inherent biases,” wrote Hsu on Twitter. “I made a mistake, and I am deeply sorry.”

Hsu’s supporters believe her apology should put to rest the criticism and allow her to move past the incident. But her detractors believe her admittedly racist comments disqualify her for leadership. After all, everyone knows that expressing racism in public is a surefire way to get canceled and ostracized, and rightfully so.

Forgiveness seems especially unlikely in San Francisco’s highly polarized political atmosphere, and no one should understand this better than Hsu. She was a key organizer of the recall campaign that successfully stripped three school board members — Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga — of their posts in February.

In that case, the commissioners stood accused of pursuing radical stunt politics instead of finding a way to safely reopen local schools during the COVID pandemic. They tried to cancel Abraham Lincoln and Dianne Feinstein by erasing their names from local schools. They changed Lowell High School’s merit-based admission system in an unpopular effort to increase diversity. They failed to heed rising parent anger at the impression that performative progressive politics were taking precedence over student education.

All three commissioners were ousted in a landslide, with plenty of credit going to Hsu.

“Crucial to the organizing efforts was Ann Hsu, a Beijing-born entrepreneur with decades of experience in starting up and managing companies in both China and the United States,” wrote the New York Times. “Ms. Hsu used her management experience to organize volunteers and set campaign strategies.”

Hsu told the Times she felt the commissioners’ decision to change the admissions process at Lowell was a direct affront to the Chinese community.

“(S)he saw in the board’s decisions a deep sense that the aspirations of Asian American residents were being ignored,” wrote the Times.

In other words, Hsu’s activism was sparked by the impression that the school board’s pro-equity actions, however well-intentioned, would harm the Chinese community. Now she finds herself guilty of grave public charges for expressing overt racism toward Black and brown students and their families.

Her offensive words angered many San Franciscans. They also provided an opportunity for some people to exact a bit of revenge on Hsu.

“Saw this and immediately thought how incredibly ignorant she sounds. Anyone reading this and accepting it as normal behavior by a school board member should be ashamed,” wrote López, one of the commissioners Hsu helped to oust, on Twitter.

“Racism is racism,” said Moliga, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “For us, there’s zero tolerance.”

In a better world, this might be one of those “teachable moments” where a leader owns up to a big mistake, finds a way to atone, seeks forgiveness and moves ahead with support from her detractors. It would provide an opportunity to talk about misperceptions, stereotypes and tensions affecting relations between the Asian, Black and Latino communities here.

But the angry, zero-sum political culture of this recall-crazed era doesn't encourage dialogue, patience or understanding. Instead, we have a situation in which every disagreement or mistake becomes fodder for a public cancellation campaign. What is a recall, anyway, besides an organized effort to cancel a public official?

Hsu is getting a painful education in what it’s like to become the target of intense public scorn. Even her fellow school board appointees, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, have distanced themselves from her.

Hsu, who energetically campaigned for the school board recall because she saw the school board’s actions as “blatantly discriminatory against Asians,” must now confront her own bigotry in the mirror. If she holds herself to the same standard she applied to her predecessors, then her resignation is clearly overdue.