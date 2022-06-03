Can the biotech industry find a way to repair the human brain from injury and memory loss? Breakthroughs at UCSF backed up by Silicon Valley resources may provide the best chance yet.
In a new study that UCSF neurology experts describe as “remarkable” and “striking,” researchers were able to watch as a drug repaired concussions in mice, restoring their memories and mending damage to the brain.
Someday, the finding could help treat Alzheimer’s and dementia in people, and the research has backing from Google and a $3 billion startup, Altos Labs.
“It will be exciting to next explore whether these observations also extend to the hippocampus, the brain region in which long-term memory consolidation is thought to take place and where similarly remarkable curative effects of ISRIB [the drug being tested] have been documented,” the researchers wrote in a pre-print of an academic paper that will now be peer-reviewed.
“We’re still quite far from any kind of therapeutic use for people,” cautions one of the lead authors, neuroscientist Michael Stryker of UCSF’s Department of Physiology. But he admitted the finding impressed him.
“I was surprised enough that I looked hard at the data. I’m very happy to see the result,” Stryker says. “It looks like the animal was not injured” after the drug was given, “even some time after the concussion.”
There are several reasons to believe this finding is not a flash in the pan: First, the drug has been shown to work in multiple studies. And second, big companies are devoting funding, personnel and new facilities to develop the drug.
ISRIB (short for integrated stress response inhibitor) has shown some ability to restore memory for almost a decade. UCSF researchers previously showed it could restore memory loss in mice due to trauma or aging. What’s different about this study is the researchers watched as the drug repaired a live animal’s brain, and learned how it reversed structural damage. Previously they didn’t know how it worked — or how to apply the drug to other challenges.
“Little is known about the cellular mechanisms responsible for the progression of long lasting cognitive deficits,” the study says in its introduction, but that was discovered. “Strikingly, brief pharmacological treatment … entirely reversed the structural changes” in the brain, the study found.
In other words, the drug didn’t just address brain chemistry, but brain circuitry. The actual cellular structure of the brain changed — even with brief application of the drug weeks after the brain injury.
How could researchers see this in the little heads of mice? The researchers used what’s called longitudinal in vivo two-photon fluorescence imaging. That’s quite a mouthful. What it means is using two lasers to capture 3-D imaging of the living mice’s brains.
“We really took a deep dive into the live brain of an injured animal,” says Susanna Rosi, one of the lead authors of the study and an expert in brain injuries who recently left UCSF for Altos Labs.
What they saw was “really beautiful,” Rosi says. “We can immediately reverse the effects of brain damage a long time afterward. That’s what’s very remarkable.” They saw how the drug works — which is to repair the brain fast — even long after it was damaged. And knowing how the drug works could unlock its applications for people.
The other aspect giving this drug a real chance is it has the benefit of lots of resources. And that’s important.
“The problem with Alzheimer’s research is that clinical trials have often failed,” Rosi says. The money runs out, people move on and research gets sidelined. That’s unlikely to happen here. “We definitely have a lot of resources to reach our goal faster than we could in academia,” she says.
Altos Labs, rumored to have investment from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, hired Rosi and Peter Walter, another author of the study and the discoverer of ISRIB, from UCSF. Walter, a winner of the esteemed Lasker Prize, has worked with Calico Life Sciences, a South San Francisco company owned by Google, on the drug. Now Altos is supercharging research.
With that funding and support, development of the drug could be fast-tracked, Rosi believes. “That’s the beauty of Altos. It’s the best of industry and academia.”
Stryker, who hasn’t left UCSF to join Altos, points out that some of the key lab work was done by students at the university. And not everyone sees the beauty of Altos in the arrangement. The journal Science reported that a new collaboration between UCSF and Altos is “allowing students to spend the bulk of their Ph.D. training at a biotech startup. The plan has been met with mixed reviews.” Some believe fast-tracking drugs should not be the focus of Ph.D. programs.
Stryker agrees, however, that, “Having the resources that Altos apparently has would allow this to move forward much more rapidly.” Altos and Google together suggest that, “If this fails, it won’t be from lack of resources,” he says.
With 16 million Americans living with cognitive impairment, the promise of these new findings may be tested and developed soon.