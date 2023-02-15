Algal bloom SF Bay aerial

The algal bloom in the middle of San Francisco Bay in August.  The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Feb. 14 instructing the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to reduce the number of nutrients it releases into the bay, to help prevent future algal blooms.

The Board of Supervisors this week urged San Francisco’s water manager to rethink how it supplies and disposes of The City’s water after an unprecedented red tide overtook San Francisco Bay last summer, killing untold numbers of fish and aquatic life.

City leaders passed a resolution Tuesday instructing the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to reduce the number of nutrients it releases into the bay and scale back its reliance on the Tuolumne River by ramping up wastewater recycling.

