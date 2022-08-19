Dreamforce, Salesforce’s sprawling annual conference, will bring 150,000 business travelers and some big-name celebrities to San Francisco next month for the first time in three years.
Can that help to rescue the brand of The City, which has at times been depicted nationally as being “in a uniquely awful place”? The conference certainly creates a unique place right smack in the middle of downtown, which needs help.
Longtime San Franciscans may associate Dreamforce with clogged traffic diverted around a closed Howard Street where the company unfurls its “Dream Forest” of fake waterfalls, stages, convention booths and woodsy boosterism. Or packed restaurants full of Midwesterners wearing badge lanyards and cheery expressions. But make no mistake: We seriously need it.
Ted Egan, San Francisco’s top economist, says the return of the conference — which was virtual in 2020 and tiny in 2021 — is “helping The City rebuild its brand around business travel. And that’s huge.”
That brand took some shots over the past several years, and the conference — which the company says will bring The City around $40 million in revenue — may help to turn that around.
“I get a lot of national media requests from people saying, ‘I understand San Francisco is in a uniquely awful place.’ And I’ll be thinking, ‘It’s not.’”
Egan concedes The City has struggled more than most to bring workers back into office buildings and tourists from around the world back into town. He calls Dreamforce “a shot in the arm, and an opportunity for San Francisco to demonstrate that it’s back.”
Salesforce, for its part, is overjoyed to be back.
“We are very excited to be bringing our whole community back together,” says Erin Oles, a Salesforce vice president who is chair of the Dreamforce conference this year. “We will be closing down Howard Street and bringing the full Dreamforce experience back, akin to what we’ve done in 2019 and before.”
That will be a huge contrast to the past two years, which echoed eerily at times.
Case in point: Days after cleaning up at the Emmys last year, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis spoke at a vastly diminished 2021 Dreamforce — to an audience of dozens.
The former “Saturday Night Live” star was, arguably, the most-talked-about figure in entertainment at that moment, because his Apple TV+ show had just pulled in seven Emmys two days before. But because of social distancing and COVID precautions, the attendance was about the same as the crowd around a popular food truck.
That was jarring because Dreamforce is known for big names and big crowds. But 2021 was at least better than 2020, when the entire event was remote.
This year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Oracle Park, and the largest slate of speakers the conference has ever had will draw real-life, in-person crowds. The speakers include actress Jennifer Hudson, actor Matthew McConaughey, actor Simu Liu (remember his Muni bus fight in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi”?), athlete and entrepreneur Magic Johnson, U2 frontman and activist Bono, former Vice President Al Gore, natural scientist Jane Goodall and economist Larry Summers.
Wait, Larry Summers? The divisive economist who predicted the inflation that has been gripping the nation — and who has ripped President Joe Biden‘s economic policies? Why will he be at Salesforce’s “family reunion”?
The answer is because the economy is one of the biggest stories in the world, and, locally, the most important aspect of Dreamforce’s return. The City has been yearning for the convention tourism — even if, overall, a long economic struggle still lies ahead, as Summers predicts.
The City’s economist, Egan, says the return of tourism alone will not revive The City’s downtown. A lonnnnnng market adjustment bringing down both commercial and residential real estate costs will have to take place first. And that can’t begin until hybrid work really gels for companies. So settle in. Downtown is not fully back, even if Dreamforce is.
But for now, that’s enough for the conference’s biggest fans.
“The best part of Salesforce is the community,” says Michelle Hansen, recognized by the company as an “MVP” Salesforce user who will be traveling to San Francisco from Missouri for the conference. “While technology has allowed us to stay connected to some degree, there’s just something special about being back together in person — able to give hugs, share a meal, have spontaneous conversations,and meet people you otherwise might not.”
We haven’t had enough of that over the past three years. And that’s the kind of stuff that makes San Francisco a uniquely awesome place.