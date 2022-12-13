From our high peaks to rugged coastlines, it’s easy to take for granted the eruption of life that exists only here in the Bay Area.
In this biodiversity hotspot, it’s not uncommon to encounter coyotes roaming our open spaces, spot raptors circling the skies, or dodge the bright orange poppies that spring from the sidewalks.
“You don’t have to go to Yosemite to see wildlife and enjoy an incredible diversity of native species,” said Rebecca Johnson, co-director of the Center for Biodiversity and Community Science at the California Academy of Sciences.
But that biodiversity is under threat, both here and across the globe. An estimated 1 million plants and animals are at risk of extinction due to widespread habitat loss, pollution and worsening climate impacts at a rate not seen since the extinction of the dinosaurs.
And now, the fate of the world’s biodiversity hinges on the ability of world leaders to agree upon and codify terms of an international treaty at what has been called the most important meeting that you’ve probably never heard of.
COP15, or the 15th Conference of the Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity, kicked off in Montreal last week to establish a new Global Biodiversity Framework that will set conservation standards over the next decade.
“We are treating nature like a toilet,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said in his opening remarks last week. “With our bottomless appetite for unchecked and unequal economic growth, humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction.” Ultimately, he said, “we are committing suicide by proxy.”
COP15 comes on the heels of another high-profile global summit, COP 27, or the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held last month in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But a growing chorus of scientists has asserted that the 22 targets outlined in COP15’s draft framework are vastly more important.
‘Scientific evidence has highlighted how global change, including climate change, is ultimately tied to biodiversity conservation,” a group of leading scientists wrote in an editorial for the journal Science Advances last week.
In other words, biodiversity undergirds all life on Earth, which is why Johnson called the agreement being hammered out by the world’s environmental ministers a “recipe for human survival.”
But this recipe has received considerably less attention than its climate-focused counterpart. That’s why California has stepped up in a big way this week, officially attending COP15 as a subnational delegation with nearly 50 delegates in Montreal this week. Though the state won’t play a part in the negotiations, it’s the only U.S. state in attendance.
“It’s sad that the federal government is not a part of this,” said State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), but “what we’ve seen for a number of years is that California has taken the lead around climate and sustainability.”
That’s particularly true for a global initiative known as 30x30, a key objective of COP15, which aims to protect 30% of global land and seas by 2030. Gov. Newsom committed California to 30x30 in 2020, making it the first U.S. state to do so, with 24% of its lands and 16 percent of coastal waters now protected.
But saving vast swaths of land has also raised concerns from Indigenous communities who worry that such protections would result in a continued eviction from ancestral lands, which contains 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversity.
“If Indigenous Peoples do not maintain or secure ownership of our land nor have equal authority in the decision-making process, the UN’s 30x30 policy may be the biggest land grab in history and further threaten the physical and cultural survival of Indigenous Peoples worldwide,” Indigenous leaders wrote in a letter to COP15 leaders and participants ahead of the conference.
But Jennifer Norris, deputy secretary for biodiversity and habitat at the California Natural Resources Agency, said California is doing precisely the opposite. “We’re actually trying to give management and land back to our tribal partners so that they can help us to be more successful,” said Norris, who leads California’s 30x30 initiative. “We recognize that our tribal partners are the original stewards of this land. We have much to learn from them.”
Re-establishing people’s connection to nature is also being framed as an essential solution to climate change at a moment when worsening wildfires, rising seas, and intensifying heat waves, droughts and storms threaten the natural world.
“Solving for climate change and protecting and preserving biodiversity are the same thing,” said Johnson of Cal Academy. “If you can preserve or conserve biodiversity so the systems are functioning, whether in a city or outside a city or in an agricultural field — doing those things together is a huge step toward mitigating climate change.”
And California is showing that preserving nature does not have to come at the expense of prosperity, said Norris. Now the fourth largest economy in the world, the state’s economic might is largely due to the vast array of plants and animals and climates that exist here, many of which are now under protection, said Norris.
Mary Creasman, executive director of California Environmental Voters, said that while no jurisdiction is doing enough to solve the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, she’s inspired by the actions California has taken in the past year. “2022 was the biggest year for climate, hands down,” she said, referring to the rollout of the state’s 30x30 plan, its record $54 billion investment in climate action, and its leadership at COP15.
Ultimately, said Norris, “there aren’t nature-based solutions without nature.” But, “you don’t have to choose between prosperity, protection and a thriving, healthy environment,” she said. “California has shown it can be done.”