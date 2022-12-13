California poppies

Poppies growing in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles, April 23, 2020. Long considered a biodiversity hotspot, it’s not uncommon in California to encounter coyotes roaming open spaces, spot raptors circling the skies or dodge poppies springing from the sidewalks.

 Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times)

From our high peaks to rugged coastlines, it’s easy to take for granted the eruption of life that exists only here in the Bay Area.

In this biodiversity hotspot, it’s not uncommon to encounter coyotes roaming our open spaces, spot raptors circling the skies, or dodge the bright orange poppies that spring from the sidewalks.

