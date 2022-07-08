Brooke Jenkins’ path from being a deputy to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, then to becoming the leading spokesperson of the campaign to recall him and finally to being installed as his replacement, is the stuff of a Shakespearean drama.
But all of that was only the first act.
Many questions remain about the kind of district attorney Jenkins will be, and whether voters will, in fact, prefer her over her predecessor and former boss.
Will Jenkins adeptly walk the line between “accountability and reform,” as she has pledged? Or will she take San Francisco back to an era of more draconian criminal justice policies, as many progressives fear? Whatever she does, will it be enough to placate a restive electorate and bring her victory in the November election — in a race that could pit her against her former boss? And how will Jenkins’ performance affect the political fortunes of Mayor London Breed, who must now own the crime problems that many voters blamed on Boudin?
One thing’s for certain: with her appointment of Jenkins, Breed made her dissatisfaction with Boudin and his policies crystal clear.
At the press conference announcing Jenkins’ appointment, Breed offered her most direct rebuke yet of Boudin when she described conversations she had with crime victims. “I could hardly believe what was happening in what is one of the most progressive cities in the country,” Breed said. “I could hardly believe that we would neglect so many victims in this way.”
Jim Ross, a longtime San Francisco political consultant who worked with Boudin, put it more succinctly: “By appointing the chief spokesperson for the recall to the job, (Breed) has endorsed the recall,” he said. “It's after the fact, but she has endorsed the recall.”
Still, Breed and Jenkins insist they aren’t abandoning criminal justice reform. “This is not just about locking people up and throwing away the key,” Breed said at the press conference. “This is not what we're about in this city. This is about striking a balance and doing what's right.”
Jenkins, who identifies as a progressive prosecutor, said, “holding offenders accountable does not preclude us from moving forward with vital and important reforms to our criminal justice system.”
Whether Jenkins can deliver on that pledge is another matter. “This attempt to balance accountability and reform is going to be a tough act in this city,” said James Taylor, a professor of political science at USF.
Taylor compared Jenkins’ “accountability and reform” slogan to former District Attorney Kamala Harris’s “smart on crime” tagline. That middle-ground approach helped launch Harris on a political rocket ship that landed her in the White House. Jenkins’ stance also appears to be consistent with national Democrats’ turn toward a tougher position on urban crime, Taylor said.
But Taylor is concerned Jenkins could go a step farther, “threatening to take The City back to the ‘80s, to the crack era, in terms of law enforcement.”
Jenkins has voiced support for several prosecutorial tools that Boudin and other liberal and progressive DAs have rejected, such as cash bail, gang enhancements, the three strikes law and trying juveniles as adults. (In an interview with the New York Times Friday, Jenkins said she wanted to have the ability to use these tools, but she wanted to be “extremely thoughtful about when we exercise our discretion” to do so.)
“I can close my eyes, and that's a white male Republican, conservative position, all of those. So that's troubling, and that's a misfit for San Francisco,” Taylor said. “DA Jenkins will likely be the most conservative district attorney in San Francisco in 25 years.”
If Jenkins radically changes the orientation of the district attorney’s office, that could inspire opponents to run against her in the November election, including, potentially, her old boss. “For Boudin, this adds insult to injury,” Taylor said. “I think he will certainly run again to avenge himself.”
In his farewell statement as district attorney, released Friday, Boudin left open the possibility of another run. “I am proud of the work we did to serve victims and to bring much-needed reforms and accountability to our justice system,” he said. “This is work I will continue in the months and years ahead.”