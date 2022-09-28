Tesla SF street

A Tesla Model Y SUV on Van Ness Avenue earlier this year. The electric vehicle company is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Real-life San Francisco is already a training ground for autonomous cars. Now, Tesla wants to do the same in a video game version of The City.

The automaker is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems, the transportation news site Electrek reported last week.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider