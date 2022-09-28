The automaker is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems, the transportation news site Electrek reported last week.
Tesla is using Unreal Engine, the video game design software behind hundreds of popular games, including Fortnite, to create a virtual version of San Francisco. The company is also hiring rendering engineers with experience in Unreal Engine, Electrek found.
Tesla did not respond to the Examiner’s request for comment. However, autonomous vehicle and computer graphics researchers were able to explain why the world’s leading electric car maker is getting into video games.
Simulated environments essentially serve as a training ground for the artificial intelligence that drives an autonomous vehicle, said James O’Brien, a computer science professor at UC Berkeley and an Academy Award winner for his work in computer-generated graphics.
As for why Tesla would create a simulation of San Francisco, “It’s probably because it’s nearby,” O’Brien speculates, referring to the company’s extensive presence in Palo Alto, its corporate headquarters until it moved last year to Austin, Texas. “They probably already had a lot of data on San Francisco,” O’Brien said, adding that The City is “well-mapped on Google Earth.”
It also helps that San Francisco is a “busy city” where cars face difficult driving situations, O’Brien said. That’s a major reason why autonomous vehicle companies like Cruise and Waymo test their vehicles in real-life San Francisco.
Tesla’s pivot into video games comes as the company is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association for its Autopilot semi-autonomous driver assist system. Autopilot allows Tesla drivers to take their hands off of the wheel in certain situations, though drivers are supposed to remain alert in case they have to retake control of the vehicle. Federal regulators are investigating whether there are adequate safeguards against accidents in this system.
Tesla’s re-creation of San Francisco is only the latest example of autonomous vehicle developers making use of video game technology. Researchers previously used Grand Theft Auto V to train autonomous vehicles — until receiving cease and desist letters from the game’s parent company. Waymo has also created an in-house simulation system, known as SimulationCity, re-creating San Francisco and other places where the company operates.
Alain Kornhouser, a professor at Princeton who pioneered the Grand Theft Auto research, said that the video game environment wasn’t meant to train driverless cars to evade police or hop the curb. Instead, the main objective was to teach the driverless system to recognize objects.
“The basic engines are these deep learning things that have to recognize what the heck’s going on in front of them,” Kornhauser said. “We don’t have an equation that we can do, we just have to give it examples, examples, examples.”
Traditionally, object recognition training for an artificial intelligence is done manually, with humans sitting behind a computer labeling images. But that process creates the possibility of human error — in addition to being expensive and time-consuming. In a video game environment, there’s only one objective truth about any given object.
“In a video game, everything has a label on it,” Kornhauser said. “It’s pre-labeled what it actually is.”
Imagine a stop sign in heavy fog. In a game environment, if the autonomous driving system fails to recognize the stop sign, that mistake will be identified and the simulation can be repeated. With manual image labeling, it’s possible the human behind the computer could also fail to see the stop sign. In theory, if an autonomous driving system can consistently recognize an object in a hyper-realistic simulation, it should be able to recognize that object in the real world.
However, that doesn’t mean video games are a perfect solution for autonomous vehicle training. “The problem with video games is it’s a simulation of reality. It’s not Mother Nature,” Kornhauser said. “There’s always a difference between those two.”
