S.F. AIDS Foundation drug testing kits

A new San Francisco program called Scope aims to provide people with tools to know what compounds are in their drugs before they use them.

 S.F. AIDS Foundation website

One of the simplest ways to reduce overdoses, experts say, is understanding and regulating what’s in the drug supply.

State and federal laws stymie many of the overdose prevention approaches used abroad that seek to regulate substances and reduce the need for illicit alternatives. That’s led addiction experts on the frontlines of the overdose crisis in San Francisco to implement workarounds that help keep drug users alive.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com