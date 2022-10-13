One of the simplest ways to reduce overdoses, experts say, is understanding and regulating what’s in the drug supply.
State and federal laws stymie many of the overdose prevention approaches used abroad that seek to regulate substances and reduce the need for illicit alternatives. That’s led addiction experts on the frontlines of the overdose crisis in San Francisco to implement workarounds that help keep drug users alive.
One new San Francisco program, called Scope, aims to provide people with tools to know what compounds are in their drugs before they use them. The model kicked off in June and is being led by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.
It works like this: Throughout the week, drug users regularly stop by mobile clinics that provide clean needles and other supplies that aim to cut down on infection, disease spread and other physical harm associated with drug use, an approach known as harm reduction. If users have drugs on hand, they can run them through a laptop-sized machine that runs a chemical analysis in about 10 to 15 minutes.
The results show the four main compounds in the substance that’s being tested. For example, someone bringing in a white powder they think is cocaine might find it has traces of fentanyl, sugar or other substances in it. The machine test is followed by a test strip that can identify if fentanyl or benzodiazepine are present in the sample for confirmation.
Then, health workers staffing the mobile sites can talk with drug users about the results and open up conversations about safer use.
“We exist in a world where the drug supply is unstable and unregulated. So we still go over overdose prevention basics no matter the substance,” said Ro Giuliano, director of Syringe Access Services Programs and Operations at the AIDS Foundation.
Supporters of the model say it is only one part of overdose prevention and not a silver-bullet solution to epidemic-level overdose deaths in San Francisco and beyond. It is legal in California to provide drug checking tools, unlike other overdose prevention tools such as supervised consumption sites or providing prescriptions for drugs like heroin or fentanyl.
Drug checking is also one component San Francisco’s recently announced overdose prevention plan. This includes the opening of “wellness hubs,” where people can use drugs in a medically supervised setting and access other social and health services, also known as safe consumption sites.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, recently vetoed a bill that would have legalized such facilities in San Francisco and two other California cities.
Testing drugs has been a success in places such as Spain, Colombia, Canada and England, and has roots in nightlife and music festival scenes where tools like fentanyl test strips have become more commonplace. A similar strategy is also underway in U.S. cities including New York, Boston and Chicago.
“This is necessary because we don’t have a safe supply and people are purchasing in an unregulated illicit market, with no quality controls,” said Laura Thomas, director of HIV and Harm Reduction Policy at the AIDS Foundation.
“There are so many additional tools that could really prevent the level of overdose fatalities that we are seeing in San Francisco, and I appreciate the Health Department is open to all the options,” she said. “There is a lot of evidence behind them. We know it can work here, but it’s political issues standing in the way.”
Thomas likens the model to how substances like alcohol and cannabis are legalized and are now required to list to consumers the ABV or THC levels, respectively.
Across the country, fentanyl has seeped into the illicit drug supply, and users may not even know they are consuming it. But in San Francisco, people also specifically choose to use fentanyl. In those cases, checking the drug supply might give a user a better picture of what they are buying and open up conversations about safer use and treatment.
Keeping a pulse on the drug supply is useful for health policy planners and those responding to the evolving overdose crisis. By understanding what’s passing through the illicit drug supply, overdose prevention programs can more accurately gauge what they are up against.
“This will allow us to see what’s coming in the future. What else is in the fentanyl? This can position us to see that when it starts to change,” said Giuliano.
For example, in Toronto and Vancouver, traces of benzodiazepine have been caught in fentanyl supplies, further complicating the opioid market and response mechanisms. In addition to providing drug-checking tools, Vancouver is currently piloting a program that provides safer doses of drugs such as heroin and fentanyl to users in a medically supervised setting.
They aren’t the first. Nearly 30 years ago, Switzerland took a bold step to reduce overdoses and outdoor drug sales: provide a safe drug supply, including prescriptions of drugs that were dominating the illicit market such as heroin.
The idea was scoffed at by critics who said it might enable drug use or increase deaths. But after stabilizing the drug supply that users turned to — and ramping up harm reduction, treatment options and coordinating with law enforcement — the plan succeeded in reducing overdose deaths, public use and sales, and crime went down.
“The U.S. is always behind the rest of the world when it comes to drug policy, and drug checking is one example,” said Thomas.