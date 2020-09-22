Campos to serve as chief of staff for DA Boudin

Former Supervisor David Campos, a staunch progressive who leads the local Democratic Party, has been tapped to serve as chief of staff under District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

In an announcement Tuesday, Boudin said Campos will “play a pivotal role in implementing our vision of a decarceral, data-driven approach to public safety” and push for a “more just criminal legal system.”

“David’s lengthy record of successful advocacy for the most vulnerable, his ability to unite others around common goals, and his extensive legal experience make him perfectly suited for our office and for this important position,” Boudin said.

Campos represented the Mission District on the Board of Supervisors from 2008 to 2016, where he advocated for Latinos and undocumented immigrants.

Beginning Oct. 19, he will succeed Christine DeBerry, who served as chief of staff for the District Attorney’s Office under Boudin and former District Attorney George Gascon.

DeBerry recently stepped down to form the Prosecutors of Alliance of California, an organization of prosecutors including Boudin and Gascon that is designed to advocate for criminal justice reform and combat the power of police unions.

In a statement, Campos said Boudin “has been at the forefront of criminal justice reforms that dramatically improve our legal system by addressing the root causes of crime while also working to keep the public safe.”

“I have been impressed by the pace and breadth of the reforms already implemented,” Campos said. “I am excited to be joining an office that is thinking big and is serving as a model to the rest of the nation.”

Campos is a gay, former undocumented immigrant who entered the U.S. from Guatemala at the age of 14. He went to high school in Los Angeles and was hired as a deputy city attorney for San Francisco in 1999 after attending law school.

He has also served on the Police Commission and as general counsel for the San Francisco Unified School District. Currently, he is deputy county executive for Santa Clara County and has been serving as lead public information officer during the pandemic.

