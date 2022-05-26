Caltrain is on the cusp of completing its most significant upgrade since the rail line debuted in 1863. By converting its power source from fossil fuels to electricity, trains travelling between San Francisco and San Jose will be faster, more frequent and far less polluting.

Up and down the corridor, catenary poles for overhead electrical wires already are visible, and new electric trains are undergoing testing at Caltrain’s maintenance facility.

But to finish the project, the rail agency needs a big infusion of cash — $260 million to be exact.

Caltrain is eyeing California’s historic $100 billion budget surplus for relief, though federal and local sources could come into play if that falls through. Without the additional funds, the project might miss its targeted 2024 completion date.

“There’s an unprecedented amount of money for capital projects, and this is one of the flagship projects in the region,” said Adina Levin, project director of the nonprofit group Friends of Caltrain. “It’s long awaited, it’s very beneficial, it helps provide faster, more frequent, less polluting service. Out of all of the things that one would contemplate spending money on, this is a really strong candidate.”

The project, which also includes a new signal system and other improvements, was originally budgeted for $1.9 billion, but costs ballooned to about $2.4 billion. The $462 million shortfall was partly the result of pandemic disruption, cost increases and unexpected construction issues along the nearly 160-year-old railway.

But there were also self-inflicted wounds: The project had to redo its signal system, at a cost of $179 million, because it wasn’t compatible with Federal Railroad Administration standards or those of California High Speed Rail, which will someday share tracks with Caltrain.

SanBrunoElectrificationMods

These cost increases have come along with delays. The project, begun in 2017, was slated for completion this year, rather than in 2024.

Caltrain has filled close to half of its funding gap using American Rescue Plan funds, as well as bonds backed by Measure RR sales tax revenue. But a $260 million hole remains.

The agency’s best hope is at the state level where several Bay Area legislators have proposed a bill, AB 2197, that would appropriate $260 million to the project from the general fund. Rather than passing as a standalone bill, the appropriation would likely get rolled into the state’s annual budget, Levin said.

The state budget deadline is June 15, though negotiations could be extended further. Caltrain is also exploring multiple federal funding opportunities.

If all else fails, Caltrain could ask San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, along with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, to pony up. The four parties, which jointly fund Caltrain, agreed to contribute up to $50 million apiece in contingency funds in the event of cost overruns, for a possible total of $200 million.

Once complete, the electrification project will provide several benefits to Caltrain riders and the communities surrounding the tracks. Electric trains will be able to travel more quickly and closer together, eventually allowing for service every 10 minutes, similar to BART frequencies. A local trip between San Francisco and San Jose will be about 15 minutes faster, going from about one hour, 35 minutes to about one hour, 20 minutes. Train interiors will be more spacious and modern, with digital displays announcing next stops and power outlets at every seat.

Unlike today’s diesel trains, electrified Caltrain service will not produce any local pollution, so communities near the tracks will breathe cleaner air. The zero emissions trains are expected to decrease CO2 emissions by 176,000 tons annually. By 2040, Caltrain hopes to triple its current capacity, the equivalent of adding 5½ lanes to Highway 101.

In the first few years after the project is completed, electric trains will be in service alongside diesel trains, which will continue to serve the nonelectrified portion of the line between San Jose and Gilroy as well as a future extension to Monterey County. Caltrain is exploring the possibility of ordering hybrid zero emissions trains that can run on overhead electric power as well as hydrogen or other kinds of batteries.

The San Jose to Gilroy segment is slated to be electrified as part of California’s High Speed Rail project, though funding has not yet materialized. The electrification of the San Francisco to San Jose segment was made possible in large part by High Speed Rail, which contributed over $700 million, or about 40% of the original cost, to the project.

High Speed Rail is yet another transportation project facing a do-or-die moment in the current state budget cycle as legislators debate whether to release the remainder of the funds from the 2008 bond measure for the project.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $9 billion transportation package failed to advance because of disagreement around High Speed Rail. In January, Newsom announced a similar transportation budget blueprint at the Santa Clara Caltrain station, funding both High Speed Rail and local transit providers. Negotiations are ongoing, but Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon recently told Calmatters he had no confidence in High Speed Rail and wanted to terminate the project in its current form.

“I certainly hope that they find agreement on ways of supporting rail and transit,” Levin said of the state legislature, “Because this is something that’s very supportive of many of the state’s goals for climate and equity.”

bschneider@sfexaminer.com