A Caltrain worker walks by a locomotive at the Caltrain station at Fourth and King streets on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Caltrain fatally strikes person during morning commute in SF

A Caltrain struck and killed a person on the tracks in San Francisco on Thursday morning.

Northbound train No. 103, heading from San Jose to San Francisco, struck the person at 6:32 a.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 near the 22nd Street station, according to the transit agency.

No injuries were reported among the roughly 75 people aboard the train at the time, and the person struck was trespassing on the tracks,

Caltrain officials said. The collision initially stopped trains from going through the area in either direction. The southbound tracks reopened shortly before 8 a.m. and the northbound tracks reopened by 8:22 a.m., according to Caltrain.

Authorities are working to determine whether the death was intentional or accidental. The name of the person killed has not been released.

The death is the 12th on the Caltrain right-of-way in 2019.

Previous story
14 women sue Lyft for alleged rapes, sexual assaults by drivers

Just Posted

No more digging for change: Plan to make Bay Area bridge tolls all-electronic approved

The Bay Area Toll Authority just kicked off its plan to convert… Continue reading

Mayor Breed appoints Ken Nim as director of SF’s celebrated job-training program CityBuild

Mayor London Breed has picked Ken Nim to become the fifth director… Continue reading

SF declares the National Rifle Association ‘a domestic terrorist organization’

Gun group dismisses move as ‘worthless and disgusting’ ‘soundbite remedy’ to violence

Homeless residents at high risk of death in traffic collisions

The City’s housing crisis and pedestrian safety problems go hand in hand

SF backs off plan to crack down on tech employee cafeterias

Talks on proposal could lead to union representation deal for tech food service workers

Most Read