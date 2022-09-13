In a region struggling to drum up support for new transit projects, the "Downtown Extension” doesn’t quite have the right ring to it.

That’s the conclusion of the agency in charge of the project to extend the Caltrain tracks 1.3 miles underground from the existing terminus at 4th and King to a new station in the basement of the Salesforce Transit Center downtown. Instead, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority wants to rebrand the Downtown Extension as “the Portal,” in an effort to generate excitement and increase awareness about the project.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider