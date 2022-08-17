In one of the largest “double-dipping” cases in recent memory, the state’s main pension fund is demanding that a former police chief return $1.8 million in “unlawful” retirement benefits he accrued while working in the tiny San Mateo county neighborhood of Broadmoor.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, claims in a case filed in administrative court that former Broadmoor police chief David Parenti was earning retirement benefits and a full-time salary simultaneously for more than a decade. CalPERS rules prohibit individuals from receiving retirement benefits while working full time for another employer in the CalPERS system.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

