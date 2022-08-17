In one of the largest “double-dipping” cases in recent memory, the state’s main pension fund is demanding that a former police chief return $1.8 million in “unlawful” retirement benefits he accrued while working in the tiny San Mateo county neighborhood of Broadmoor.
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, claims in a case filed in administrative court that former Broadmoor police chief David Parenti was earning retirement benefits and a full-time salary simultaneously for more than a decade. CalPERS rules prohibit individuals from receiving retirement benefits while working full time for another employer in the CalPERS system.
Parenti initially retired in 2005, following a career as a lieutenant in the office of the San Francisco District Attorney. While working for the DA, he served as Kamala Harris’ personal bodyguard, according to the Sacramento Bee, which first reported the story.
Parenti went on to work for the Broadmoor Police Protection District from 2007 to 2020, serving in five different positions, including police chief. During most of that time he was collecting retirement benefits from his career with the SFDA in addition to compensation equivalent to a full-time salary, CalPERS alleges based on the findings of a December 2021 audit. CalPERS’ policy bars retired public sector employees from working full-time, or more than 960 hours per year, for another employer in the CalPERS system. If an individual resumes full-time work, they need to rescind their retirement benefits.
For most of his tenure with the Broadmoor Police Department, Parenti was technically classified as a part-time employee. Yet during these periods, he earned compensation as high as $173 per hour, providing him income equivalent to or greater than a comparable full-time salaried role, according to the audit. He also received $211,000 in four lump-sum payments between 2015 and 2019, including a $108,000 settlement payment from the department, that may have been improper forms of compensation, according to the audit.
“Mr. Parenti disputes the audit findings in their totality,” Parenti’s lawyer, Scott Kivel, wrote in a statement to the Examiner. “He believes that his various District positions and payrates were consistent with the law in place at the times in question.” Kivel also pointed to the Broadmoor Police Commission as the entity responsible for complying with employment laws.
CalPERS’ audit alleges that over the past 15 years, the Broadmoor Police Department unlawfully employed four individuals whom CalPERS considered retired and to whom it provided retirement benefits.
The audit indicates that the Parenti case may be part of a broader pattern within the Broadmoor Police Department. Two other police chiefs and a commander were also found to be double-dipping, earning full-time compensation as well as retirement benefits, according to the audit. CalPERS declined to comment on whether it was pursuing legal action against those other individuals.
The police department where this alleged wrongdoing took place is a political oddity. Formed in 1948 to reduce response times from Redwood City-based county police officers, the Broadmoor Police Protection District has continually shrunk over the years to its current size of two square miles and about 8,000 residents. It’s the only remaining public safety district in California that is not affiliated with a county or city. The department has 11 employees and is overseen by a three-member volunteer police commission.
Of the four Broadmoor police department employees listed in the audit, Parenti had the greatest number of possible violations of CalPERS policy.
Between 2007 and 2012, Parenti was paid an hourly rate of between $138 and $144 for his work as a part-time commander with the Broadmoor Police Department, the audit states. At that rate, his total compensation was higher than the full-time salary for a commander with the department, who typically earn no more than $60 per hour.
In December 2012, Parenti rescinded his retirement and began working as Broadmoor’s police chief, earning $78 per hour as a full-time employee. The following year, he retired once again, but continued his work as police chief. From December 2013 to March 2015, Parenti was listed as working 36 hours for every 80 hour pay period. But with a $173 hourly wage, his total compensation as police chief was the same as the year he worked full time.
Also starting in December 2013, after he retired for the second time, Parenti was able to increase his retirement benefits commensurate with the salary he earned in his year as a full-time employee. Before his second retirement, Parenti’s benefits were equivalent to a $93,000 annual salary; after his second retirement, his benefits were equivalent to a $152,000 annual salary, according to the audit. These retirement benefits came on top of the $150,000 Parenti earned annually as a part-time police chief, CalPERS alleges.
After a stint doing other roles within the department, Parenti was appointed police chief again in December 2018. Parenti’s promotion came without an apparent public process: The department could not produce a record of Parenti’s appointment by the Broadmoor Police Commission or approved payrates during the CalPERS audit. Likewise, CalPERS says, the department was not able to produce time sheets demonstrating the actual number of hours Parenti worked when he was paid as a part-time police chief, among other apparent oversights by the local police commission.
As the case wends its way through administrative court, CalPERS had sought to halt Parenti’s retirement benefit payments. However, on July 28, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer ruled that CalPERS must continue to pay Parenti’s benefits until the case is adjudicated. As part of the ruling, Parenti was required to post a $177,000 bond. The administrative hearing in the case is scheduled to begin on November 7, and a final decision is expected in March or April of next year.
“We respect the judge’s decision on this initial procedural skirmish, which held only that we shouldn’t reduce Mr. Parenti’s pension while the case is pending,” Matt Jacobs, General Counsel for CalPERS, said in a statement. “We remain confident that we will prevail on our primary allegation that Mr. Parenti was unlawfully double-dipping by receiving both a pension and a salary from the same agency.”
Meanwhile, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe is investigating a possible case against Parenti based on the CalPERS audit. He told the Examiner a decision on whether to press charges in that case will be forthcoming in the next month.
Kivel, Parenti’s lawyer, said he plans to argue that CalPERS violated the law by seeking to stop Parenti’s benefits payments and begin collecting the $1.8 million before the matter was decided in administrative court. He also said he “intends to challenge the lack of integrity of the CalPERS audit procedure and the manufactured evidence underlying the audit findings.”
In addition, Kivel cited the conditions surrounding Parenti’s termination from Broadmoor Police Department in 2020 as potentially relevant to the case. After being fired, Parenti became a whistleblower against then-Broadmoor police chief Mike Connolly, who previously served as a deputy chief in the San Francisco Police Department. The allegations against Connolly by Parenti and others led to Connolly resigning as Broadmoor police chief last summer and entering into a plea bargain with the San Mateo County District Attorney in which he admitted to authorizing his own pay in violation of California law.