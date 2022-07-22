The City’s public school teachers union, United Educators of San Francisco, called for the resignation of Board of Education Commissioner Ann Hsu on Thursday evening following her comment earlier this week claiming Black and brown parents do not encourage their children to excel at learning.
This demand follows several calls from political and educational leaders that Hsu step down from the post she has held for five months, following the February recall of board commissioners Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga.
Those calling for her resignation include City Supervisors Shamann Walton, Connie Chan and Dean Preston, the Asian and Pacific Islander Council of San Francisco and now the teachers union while the Chinese Parent Advisory Council and Mayor London Breed, among others, have come to her defense.
Answering the question posed in a recent San Francisco Parent Action school board candidate questionnaire: “How can SFUSD increase academic outcomes for the most marginalized students?” Hsu wrote:
“From my very limited exposure in the past four months to the challenges of educating marginalized students especially in the black and brown community, I see one of the biggest challenges as being the lack of family support for those students. Unstable family environments caused by housing and food insecurity along with lack of parental encouragement to focus on learning cause children to not be able to focus on or value learning.
“That makes teachers’ work harder because they have to take care of emotional and behavioral issues of students before they can teach them. That is not fair to the teachers. We (SFUSD) need to work better with community organizations to take care of students’ needs outside of school hours so that teachers can focus on teaching inside of school hours. We can try to solve this problem through having more community schools. We can also learn from charter schools that are doing better than us in this aspect.”
Hsu later revised her statement and posted an apology after receiving an outpouring of criticism as well as support.
In her apology thread on Twitter, Hsu acknowledged that her statement “perpetuated biases already in the system” and reflected her own “limited experiences and inherent biases.”
Hsu is UC Berkeley-trained engineer and businessperson who has run companies in Silicon Valley and China and recently served as president of the Galileo Academy of Science and Technology Parent Teacher Student Association.
Mayor London Breed, who appointed Hsu to the board in March, said that while the comments were “disappointing and hurtful” to the African American and Latino communities, she appreciated Hsu’s apology and how Hsu said she will use this as a learning opportunity.
“What I'm hopeful is that we don't just dismiss this and say, ‘Oh, she needs to resign,’” Breed said in an interview with Chinese language media. “How do we come together and make this a teaching moment? How do we prevent this from becoming politically divisive? Because she does, in fact, represent a bilingual constituency — and in many cases, a constituency that only speaks maybe Mandarin and Cantonese — who feel that they want a representative on the board.”
The Chinese Parent Advisory Council is confident that Hsu will learn from her mistakes and continue to fight for all students to close achievement gaps.
The only board commissioner to comment, Matt Alexander, took to Twitter Wednesday to condemn the remarks, writing: “The racist remarks made by my school board colleague Ann Hsu are rightly causing a strong response. No board member or elected official should engage in racist behavior or speech.”
Matt Wayne, who became the district’s new superintendent this month, has made no statement. According to San Francisco Unified School District's public relations manager, Laura Dudnick, “It is not the practice of staff to comment on matters related to school board elections.”
Others, like the teachers union, are calling for Hsu’s resignation.
“It is sad and stunning that someone who is supposed to represent the interests of all San Francisco public school students responded in a written candidate survey with racist and offensive comments. Ann Hsu has no place in the education of our children and must resign and get out of the school board race,” said UESF President Cassondra Curiel in the Thursday release.
The union also called on the mayor to “reflect deeply” before selecting a replacement commissioner.
The press release included a statement from Teanna Tillery, a longtime paraeducator, current UESF sergeant-at-arms and single Black mother.
“As a Black leader who works in SFUSD, I feel completely disrespected,” Tillery said in the statement. “As long as Ms. Hsu continues as a school board commissioner, I do not feel that we can protect our children, families and communities.”
The San Francisco Parent Coalition also condemned Hsu’s “concerning remarks” via Twitter on Thursday. However, the coalition organized a meeting Wednesday between Hsu and several Black families, to see what it would take to regain their trust.
“Ultimately our endorsements are up to our parents to decide who will be the strongest leaders prioritizing our SFUSD children, and we are confident in our parents' leadership in getting to those decisions, even while wading through these difficult situations,” the San Francisco Parent Coalition said on Twitter.
SFUSD increasingly is seen as a district in crisis, with diminishing enrollment, academic standard issues, teacher retention problems, budget shortfalls and payroll system mistakes.
At a July 17 special meeting of the Board of Education with new Superintendent Wayne, school leadership agreed to focus on student outcomes, including literacy and math. This has been seen as an important step to close the achievement gap that plagues SFUSD students.
While the most recent Smarter Balanced Assessment System test revealed that 54% of SFUSD students are proficient in English language arts, that number shrinks to 29% for Latinx students and 18% for African American students. The same can be said for math, but worse, with only 18% of Latinx students and 9% of African American students meeting the standard.
At a July 16 special meeting of the Board of Education, the seven commissioners and Wayne agreed a focus on improving academic outcomes is crucial and said it will develop measurable goals related to third grade literacy, eighth grade math and college and career readiness.
When asked how social justice aligns with student outcomes during the meeting, Wayne responded, “Improving outcomes helps social justice.”