Lake Kaweah (Tulare County) is nearly full thanks to recent storms. This week, the majority of the state’s reservoirs have met or exceeded their historical averages, the Department of Water Resources found.

California’s reservoirs are once again flush with water, thanks to a parade of storms that continues to bring punishing rain, fierce winds, unprecedented flooding and a record snowpack in the previously drought-stricken state.

This week, the majority of the state’s reservoirs have met or exceeded their historical averages, the Department of Water Resources found, with 12 out of the 17 brimming well past those seasonal storage averages for this time of year.

