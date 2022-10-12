A report by the California Air Resources Board found that the state is leading the nation in replacing its school buses with a zero-emission fleet.
As of Wednesday, there are approximately 1,800 clean buses in commission in California, with about half on the road already, compared to about 880 total in the rest of the United States.
The switch is an essential part of the statewide transition to exclusively electric vehicle sales by 2035, a campaign that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.
Chair of the California Air Resource Board Liane Randolph emphasized the importance of modernizing the fleet.
"Older diesel school buses expose children to toxic emissions so it's essential that we move to cleaner technologies, particularly since children are among the most vulnerable to air pollution impacts," she said in a press release. "And helping school bus fleets transition to zero-emission vehicles has the added benefit of supporting our climate change and petroleum reduction goals."
Electric school buses now comprise 2% of California's fleet of 23,800 school buses, and the state plans to invest in more. Currently, the majority of the state’s school bus fleet is diesel powered, and a handful of buses even pre-date engine emission controls altogether.
So far, the state has invested more than $1.2 billion to clean up old buses, with plans for an additional $1.8 billion over the next five years.
Governor Gavin Newsom added that the program's success bodes well for further investment in EV infrastructure.
"California is doing away with the old, diesel-burning school buses of the past because our kids deserve to breathe clean air," he said. "We're investing billions of dollars to clean up California’s school buses in one of the most impactful transformations on our roads in generations. This is real climate action that is happening right now in California and we couldn't be prouder of our progress."