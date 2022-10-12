school bus

A school bus sits outside John Muir Elementary School in the Lower Haight on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

 Photo by Kevin Hume, S.F. Examiner

A report by the California Air Resources Board found that the state is leading the nation in replacing its school buses with a zero-emission fleet.

As of Wednesday, there are approximately 1,800 clean buses in commission in California, with about half on the road already, compared to about 880 total in the rest of the United States.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com