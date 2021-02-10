COVID coronavirus (Shutterstock).

California’s first cases of South African COVID variant found in Bay Area

Two cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa have been found in Alameda County and Santa Clara County, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Several COVID variants are a growing concern among health officials since some can be contracted more easily and may reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines.

The two cases identified by a Stanford University lab are the first of the South African variant in California.

As of Tuesday, there were nine other cases identified of this variant, also known as B.1.351, in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first U.S cases of the South African variant had been identified in South Carolina in January.

California previously identified another concerning variant first discovered in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7. Newsom said there are 159 cases of the UK variant in California. There are also 1,203 identified cases of what’s called the West Coast variant, of which there are two types.

