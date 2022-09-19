On-the-Water and Land GARBAGE Cleanup

On-the-water and land garbage cleanup of the Oakland-Alameda Estuary, on Saturday. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

On a windswept morning, dozens of volunteers scattered along the rocky shores of the Oakland estuary, donning yellow safety vests and wielding orange trash grabbers. Others pushed kayaks into the water, paddling to nearby beaches with trash bags stuffed into life jackets. They came to collect the forgotten remnants of people's lives: plastic Easter eggs, cannabis containers, the rusted skeleton of a bicycle and hundreds of plastic bottle caps washed up on the shoreline.

“When we do a kayak cleanup, we get way more garbage much faster because there's so much on the shores,” said Mary Spicer, an avid paddler who organized the morning’s event. “We go to specific places on the Oakland estuary where it's difficult to reach by foot.”

People traveled by kayak to cleanup the Oakland-Alameda Estuary

People traveled by kayak to cleanup the Oakland-Alameda Estuary, on Saturday. 
Mary Spicer shows some of the garbage

Mary Spicer (right) shows some of the garbage collected on Saturday. 

