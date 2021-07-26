Californians split about whether vaccinated teachers and students should be required to wear masks at school. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner, 2021)

California voters are split on requiring masks and vaccinations in school

By John Fensterwald

EdSource

Californians are divided on whether vaccinated students and teachers should be required to wear masks in the classroom, according to a new poll.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters by the Inside California Politics/Emerson College statewide poll found that 45% of respondents said vaccinated students and teachers should be required to wear masks in the classroom, while 40% said no, and 15% of respondents were unsure or had no opinion. The results were reported by KTLA 5 and other stations for whom the survey was done.

Earlier this month, the California Department of Public Health issued regulations requiring masks for all students and staff inside school buildings this fall, although it has left enforcement up to local districts.

The survey found a similar split on whether the Covid vaccine should be mandated for middle school and high school students over the age of 12: 52% in favor and 49% opposed. The federal Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine while it continues a review for formal authorization.

Voters were similarly split on resuming a statewide indoor mask mandate, with 49% backing the requirement, 39% opposed and 12% unsure.

With the vote on recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom six weeks away, 43% respondents said they would vote to recall Newsom, and 48% say they would vote to keep him in office with 9% undecided.

The poll was taken from July 19-21 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%.

EdSource is a nonprofit newsroom that reports on state and local education issues.

