California Sen. Kamala Harris chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate

Joe Biden has named U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate in his bid to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election, he announced Tuesday afternoon.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” the former vice president said, referring to his son, Beau. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.

Harris served as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 until 2011, when she became California’s attorney general. She would later be elected to the U.S. Senate for a term that began in 2017.

While Harris was critical of Biden at times during her presidential campaign, she spoke warmly of him on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” Harris said on Twitter. “I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

The choice was praised by many Bay Area elected officials who have worked with Harris. Mayor London Breed reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I’ve long been proud to call @KamalaHarris a friend and a mentor—now I’m excited and ready to call her Vice-President!” she wrote. “Let’s go Biden-Harris!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also praised Harris, saying her nomination “marks an historic and proud milestone for our country.”

“As a United States Senator, as California Attorney General and in every leadership position she has held, Kamala Harris has advanced a more just and fair future for all,” Pelosi said. “Rooted in strong values and her proud American story, Vice President Harris will be a tireless champion for hard-working families everywhere.

Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for @JoeBiden. That’s @KamalaHarris. Let’s go win this. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 11, 2020

I’m over the moon that @JoeBiden has selected the amazing @KamalaHarris — my friend of almost 20 years — as his running mate. Kamala will help win this election, will help heal our nation & is ready to lead. This is a great day for the Democratic Party & for our country. pic.twitter.com/7cpJWrf4Kr — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 11, 2020

Hella proud. Our country needs this fierce + compassionate woman in the White House. Now let’s fight like hell for a #BidenHarris win in Nov. pic.twitter.com/SnX2z8nsR5 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) August 11, 2020

