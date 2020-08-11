U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaks at her official launch rally for her campaign for President of the United States in 2020 on January 27, 2019 in Oakland. Harris was chosen as a running mate by former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday in his presidential run. (Photography by Christopher Victorio for SF Weekly)

California Sen. Kamala Harris chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate

Joe Biden has named U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate in his bid to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election, he announced Tuesday afternoon.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” the former vice president said, referring to his son, Beau. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.

Harris served as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 until 2011, when she became California’s attorney general. She would later be elected to the U.S. Senate for a term that began in 2017.

While Harris was critical of Biden at times during her presidential campaign, she spoke warmly of him on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” Harris said on Twitter. “I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

The choice was praised by many Bay Area elected officials who have worked with Harris. Mayor London Breed reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I’ve long been proud to call @KamalaHarris a friend and a mentor—now I’m excited and ready to call her Vice-President!” she wrote. “Let’s go Biden-Harris!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also praised Harris, saying her nomination “marks an historic and proud milestone for our country.”

“As a United States Senator, as California Attorney General and in every leadership position she has held, Kamala Harris has advanced a more just and fair future for all,” Pelosi said. “Rooted in strong values and her proud American story, Vice President Harris will be a tireless champion for hard-working families everywhere.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Bay Area NewsPoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SF Library launches ‘to go’ service at select branches
Next story
UCSF police seek suspect in killing at Inner Sunset campus

Just Posted

California Sen. Kamala Harris chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate

Joe Biden has named U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his… Continue reading

SF to pay homeowners nearly $4.4M in settlements over raw sewage flooding

San Francisco is planning to pay nearly $4.4 million to partially settle… Continue reading

Uber, Lyft ordered to classify drivers as employees

California judge issues scathing decision granting preliminary injunction

San Quentin prison guard first employee to die in COVID-19 outbreak

Death toll among inmates rises to 25

Newsom: State can’t afford White House unemployment benefits plan

The state of California does not have the financial wherewithal to afford… Continue reading

Most Read