California’s free mental health phone lines have answered tens of thousands of calls throughout the pandemic. But their long-term funding — and future within the state’s mental health care capacity — is uncertain.
Access to high-quality therapy, treatment and even diagnosis is often so prohibitively expensive in California that many individuals must wait until there is a crisis to receive any kind of care. By the time a mental health emergency escalates, it can be a scary and confusing experience regardless of background or income.
Since 2014, the California Peer-Run Warm Line has offered Californians regardless of their needs or insurance status a place to call or text for free mental health support before things reach a crisis level. Operated by Mental Health Association San Francisco, the early-stage preventative service is staffed 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, and callers can seek support on a vast range of issues including interpersonal relationships, anxiety, pain, depression, finances, sexuality, work and school, and much more.
In 2019, the Mental Health Association of San Francisco received three years of state funding through the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to operate the Warm Line for residents across the state. Shortly after, calls to the Warm Line would spike to all-new levels during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jobs being taken away and people being home alone have caused folks to reach out more. The pandemic created a lot of anxiety, fear, sadness and frustration, and also the fear of getting sick,” said Warm Line counselor and program manager Sherrel Cross.
In 2020, DHCS teamed up with the Warm Line to help create a support line specifically for mental health challenges stemming from COVID-19 stress. The result was the CalHOPE Warm Line, a peer-support service with free counseling specific to the pandemic.
Together, the Warm Line and the CalHOPE Warm Line averaged about 7,900 calls and chats per month and altogether answered more than 187,000 calls from 48,000 Californians during the pandemic.
Despite recent increases in calls, which helped prevent even more severe mental health crises and hospitalizations, funding for the phone line is now in question.
The three-year state pilot funds for the peer-run Warm Line are set to expire this year. Meanwhile, funding for CalHOPE has been extended for another year, which will enable both services to continue running — but only for the short term.
Program leaders are now concerned about the fate of the Wam Line which now lacks a distinct funding stream.
“We are grateful for the (extended) funding. And at the same time, having our own separate funding would allow us more freedom over a longer period of time. Otherwise, we will be coming back sooner to do this all again,” said Peter Murphy, outreach manager and former Warm Line counselor at the Mental Health Association of San Francisco.
The group is requesting $58 million in state funding over the next five years to maintain staffing and the level of service available during the pandemic, about 80,000 to 100,000 calls per year.
In addition, the funding would help create a statewide Warm Line Coalition to build call centers in local communities across California. It would include training and technical assistance as well as grant funding for local communities to create their own Warm Lines that can meet specific community and population needs.
“Someone in San Diego will know more about those resources in San Diego. We’d really like to re-route callers locally with these call centers,” said Murphy. He added that Warm Line counselors in recent years have been expanding remotely across the state. “I was a counselor on the Warm Line years ago when it was quaint. We were all in a room answering calls, and now we are remote and have counselors all over the state, which is really cool.”
The Peer-Run Warm Line and CalHOPE Warm Line are two of several life-saving phone services available to San Franciscans. There is also the San Francisco Suicide Prevention’s confidential hotlines and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. In California, state lawmakers are also working to enhance 988 — the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.
Under AB-988, a state bill for 988 in California, call centers statewide would be required to connect a caller with a trained mental health counselor by call, text or chat. It would also require mobile crisis teams rather than law enforcement to respond and intervene to a crisis. It would also require that 911 calls pertaining to suicide or mental health crises to get transferred to 988 for support in alignment with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Leaders at the Warm Line see their services as a complement to the crisis-level call and chat services.
“You don’t call 988 to have a conversation with someone about your issues. But we might be able to weed through some of that,” said Murphy.
Nearly all of the Warm Line’s 50 or so counselors joined the program after having difficult mental health experiences of their own.
“There is so much red tape in the mental health care system, despite California being a large state with many resources. But many aren’t easy to access. This was free, and knowing I could offer someone support in a moment of a potential crisis or before a crisis was really powerful to me,” said Cross.
Chatting with callers has its own mutual benefits, said Cross, who has personally experienced depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. “I receive support from the folks that call in, too. The Warm Line is a preventative service for folks who don’t have access to the health care system, especially those without insurance,” she said.
People can call the Warm Line up to three times per day and they can request to speak with counselors they have been matched with before.
Counselors are required to go through a 40-hour classroom training where they learn about the peer support model, trauma-informed counseling and harm reduction, meaning ways to reduce physical and emotional harm associated with drug use. After completing the class they also must follow 16 hours of on-the-ground training where they learn how to answer and field calls from another counselor.
“The Warm Line values voluntary recovery. If someone is calling in about substance use, they aren’t going to get a lecture from us. We will let them come to conclusions themselves and utilize open-ended questions and counseling skills,” said Cross.
Relationships and isolation are two common topics callers will want to discuss, Cross said. If a caller appears to be having an emergency or needs more immediate help, they get re-routed to the suicide prevention hotline.
“If they still choose to talk to us, we lead with empathy and give them time to talk. We’ll ask, ‘why are you feeling this way? Is there anything keeping you here?'” Cross explained. “We try to turn to community-based crisis services. Calling 911 is the last resort, and we strive to inform callers and receive consent if we might need to turn to emergency services.”
A large portion of Warm Line users are return callers. “We build relationships with these people. By being able to talk to someone you already talked to before, they don’t have to retell their story and re-traumatize themselves,” she said.
Spanish- and English-speaking counselors are available live on the Warm Line. The service also uses a telephone interpretation service that can translate about 200 languages using a three-way call.
“People often feel awkward or guilty for calling and we want to demystify that,” Cross said. “This service is really for everyone.”
The California Peer-Run Warm Line is a 24/7 non-crisis emotional support phone and chat line serving residents of California. To speak with a peer counselor, call 1-855-845-7415.
The CalHOPE warm line connects callers to other people who have persevered through struggles with stress, anxiety, depression—emotions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. To speak with a peer counselor, call 1-833-317-HOPE (4673).
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.