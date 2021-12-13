California restores mask mandate amid omicron concerns, potential winter COVID surge

California will once again require residents to wear masks in indoor public settings everywhere in the state. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times)

California will once again require residents to wear masks in indoor public settings everywhere in the state, as the omicron variant rapidly spreads and the virus surges as the holidays approach.

The indoor mask mandate will go into effect Wednesday and will remain until at least Jan. 15, state officials said Monday.

The state will also require unvaccinated people attending so-called mega events to show proof of a negative coronavirus test result from within a day if it’s an antigen test and from within two days if it’s a PCR test.

“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, state secretary of health and human services, told reporters.

But he said that science has shown that even a relatively small increase in indoor masking can help prevent the virus from spreading, which can in turn help keep hospitals from filling.

San Francisco’s Department of Public Health issued the following statement in response to the state mandate: “San Francisco will comply with the new state requirements for indoor masking regardless of vaccination status, which begin Wednesday. To align with California’s requirements, San Francisco is suspending its current mask exemption for stable cohorts of 100% vaccinated individuals (which includes certain work settings, gyms, and other select locations) until the state order is lifted, currently set for January 15. Other aspects of the City’s health order, allowing for people to remove their masks in certain situations like during active eating and drinking, remain in place. An update to San Francisco’s main pandemic order in line with these changes will be issued before Wednesday. Please refer to other changes in state requirements around testing for mega-events, and recommendations for travelers returning to California at this link.”

On Monday, New York state began requiring people wear masks indoors in public if proof of full vaccination was not required, a policy which is in effect until at least Jan. 15. Businesses that do not require patrons to be masked could face civil and criminal penalties, including fines of up to $1,000 per violation, and local health departments are responsible for enforcement.

San Francisco Examiner staff writer Sydney Johnson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.