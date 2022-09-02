State lawmakers on Wednesday closed out the legislative session by passing a late-night flurry of bills aimed at slashing emissions and investing in clean energy, reasserting California’s role as an environmental leader on the national and global stage.

The new laws would build upon the state’s recent commitment to eliminate the sale of gas cars by 2035, double down on clean energy generation, establish “buffer zones” between oil wells and communities and mandate California cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 85% below 1990 levels by 2045.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom