California lifts restrictions allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to-go

Relief comes as state orders residents to remain indoors

Restaurants struggling to survive the economic downturn as California orders residents to stay at home will be allowed to sell pre-packaged alcohol to-go, officials announced Thursday.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is suspending enforcement of a number of restrictions including to-go alchohol sales until further notice.

The department said that temporarily lifting the restrictions will not “jeopardize the public’s health, safety, or welfare.”

“This regulatory relief is designed to support the alcoholic beverage industry in its efforts to assist California in slowing the spread of the virus while assisting the industry in dealing with the economic challenges it is facing as a result,” the department said.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health officials ordered restaurants to close except to serve customers through pick-up or delivery during the coronavirus outbreak.

San Francisco and other Bay Area counties had already instituted their own shelter-in-place orders on Monday.

