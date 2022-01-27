California legislative update for personal injuries, workplaces

The beginning of the year typically marks the time the California legislature and governor enact numerous bills that affect the courts or are of interest to the judicial branch. (Shutterstock)

By Chris Dolan, Steven Balogh and Nancy Villatoro

Every year, it seems laws get changed or updated. Can you share some laws that your firm may be looking out for in 2022?

— Fred, Oakland

Thanks for your question, Fred. During the first of the year the California legislature and governor enact numerous bills that affect the courts or are of interest to the judicial branch. This year is no exception. This is not a complete summary of all the laws, but here are some laws that we believe are worth mentioning as they relate to personal injury and employment law.

AB 855 Judicial Holidays: Native American Day (Fourth Friday in September: 9/23/22) replaces Columbus Day.

SB 241 More Efficient Courts: Remote appearances are extended until 2023. The general rule that other case deadlines are also extended for the same length of time as a continuance or postponement now also applies to arbitration. Courts are required to hear minor’s compromise petitions within 30 days of filing and, if the petition is uncontested, to issue a decision upon the hearing’s conclusion.

SB 447 Pain and Suffering in Survival Actions: Updates CCP 377.34 puts a deceased person’s noneconomic damages back on the table for their survivors. Applies to all causes filed starting this year through to the end of 2026. Learn more here.

SB 331 Silenced No More Act: The prohibition on NDAs in settlement agreements has been expanded from just those involving sexual harassment, assault and discrimination to cover settlement agreements for all forms of harassment or discrimination. SB 331 also expands the prohibition on overly broad confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses to include workers who have to sign one as part of a severance agreement. This only applies to agreements made after Jan. 1.

SB 93 Rehiring and Retention: Employers are required to essentially give laid-off workers the right of first refusal for their old jobs. Requires an employer to keep records of these offers for three years.

AB 1033 Expanding the California Family Rights Act: Employers with at least five employees must provide employees up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave from work, on an annual basis, to care for a parent-in-law with a serious medical condition.

AB 849 Undoing Jarman v. HCR Manorcare (2020) 10 Cal.5th 375: Caps violations of regulatory resident rights (at skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities) at $500 per violation. The new caps apply to violations occurring after March 1, 2021.

AB 654 Covid-19 Exposure Employer Notification Requirement: Employers must provide local public health agencies with notice within 48 hours or a business day, whichever is later, upon learning of a potential exposure event. The employer is also required to notify the employees, customers and anyone else on site who may have been exposed. Only applies through to the end of 2022.

AB 701 Warehouse Workers Quota and pace-of-work standards Disclosures: Requires disclosure of quotas, and workers cannot be fired or retaliated against for failing to meet an unsafe quota. The bill focuses on the relationship between quotas and incidence of workplace injury.

SB 762 Arbitration Invoice Payment Requirements: Amends Code of Civil Procedure §§ 1281.97 and 1281.98 to change the default rule to all arbitrator invoices are due upon receipt, unless the parties’ arbitration agreement sets a number of days. Extensions for invoice payments must be agreed upon by all parties to the arbitration.

SB 974: Minors on horses on highways must wear approved helmets.

SB 286 Delivery App Tips: Tips for delivery cannot be retained by the apps but go to the delivery driver. Tips for pick-up still go to the restaurant.

SB 389 Alcohol to go: Restaurants can sell alcohol to go through to the end of 2026.

AB 177 Judicial Evaluation of Remote Proceedings: The judicial counsel is to collect data on how many and how well remote proceedings are doing and present this information to the Legislature and governor by January 2023. This law also requires the Judicial Council to come up with guidelines on how to administer remote proceedings in the same time frame.

For more information on California bills take a look at the links below:

All bills enacted in 2021 that become effective in 2022

2022 California workplace laws

Christopher B. Dolan is the owner of Dolan Law Firm, PC. Steven Balogh is an Attorney in our San Francisco Office. Nancy Villatoro is an attorney in our Redondo Beach office. We serve clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and California from our offices in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. Email questions and topics for future articles to: help@dolanlawfirm.com. Each situation is different, and this column does not constitute legal advice. We recommend that you consult with an experienced trial attorney to fully understand your rights.