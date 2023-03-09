California lawmakers are joining the anti-junk-fees offensive.
A month after President Joe Biden called for an end to hidden and unnecessary fees charged by banks, hotels, airlines and others, a group of California legislators is launching its own anti-junk-fees campaign.
The legislators, all Democrats, have filed six new bills aimed at curbing what proponents call “deceptive and add-on fees” charged in major markets and industries, including rental housing, small business financing and ticketing.
“This is important because 85% of Americans have experienced junk or hidden fees in some form,” Robert Herrell, executive director of the Consumer Federation of California, which is supporting the campaign, told The Examiner.
“Everybody has a story about encountering this,” he added. “If they haven't experienced it personally, they know someone, a family member or friend and multiple. It's costing consumers, billions, and billions and billions of dollars.”
The proposals were presented by six Democratic legislators, three state senators and three assembly members.
A bill sponsored by State Sen. Caroline Menjivar (D-Panorama City) will require landlords to disclose to potential renters “what their up-front and monthly payments will be, including all required fees, necessary to rent the apartment,” according to a CFC summary.
Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) sponsored a bill that would ban hotels and companies offering short-term lodging from advertising a room rate without disclosing all fees required to book or reserve the room.
A bill by State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) will prohibit auto dealers from overcharging for electric vehicles.
State Sen. Dave Min’s (D-Irvine) proposal will crack down on charges deemed unnecessary or excessive in small-business financing.
A bill by assemblymembers Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) pushes for more transparency in the live-ticket marketplace.
A proposal by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood) will require car rental companies to advertise rental rates with the “entire amount, including all applicable taxes and additional fees or charges, necessary to rent the vehicle. “
Peter Hillan of Singer Associates, which represents the California Hotel and Lodging Association, said the organization is “basically waiting to see how it plays out in the legislative session.”
But he also downplayed the issue of hotels charging resort fees, which President Biden mentioned in his State of the Union speech last month.
“Resort fees no longer are common practice, with only about 7 percent of California hotels currently using them,” he told The Examiner. These, typically, are properties that have far more available amenities than other lodging facilities.”
Debra Carlton, executive vice president of the California Apartment Association, said "all charges and fees are required to be spelled out" in rental agreements. "Prospective tenants have access to a rental agreement in advance to review before signing," she told The Examiner. "There is nothing hidden."
The anti-junk fees legislative campaign was unveiled just as the White House also amplified the problem related to excessive fees.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published a report on “unlawful junk fees uncovered in deposit accounts and in multiple loan servicing markets, including in mortgage, student, and payday lending.”
“For years, junk fees have been creeping across the economy,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “Our report describes a host of illegal junk fee practices that the CFPB has uncovered across the financial services sector.”