Joe Biden's attendance at King Charles' coronation in doubt

In his State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden called for an end to junk fees charged by banks, hotels, airlines and others. Now a group of California legislators is launching its own anti-junk-fees campaign.

California lawmakers are joining the anti-junk-fees offensive.

A month after President Joe Biden called for an end to hidden and unnecessary fees charged by banks, hotels, airlines and others, a group of California legislators is launching its own anti-junk-fees campaign.

Consumer Federation of California graphic on anti-junk fees campaign

You might like

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags

You May Also Like