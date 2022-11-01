A view down Moraga Street in the Outer Sunset District from Grandview Park in the Sunset District. This part of San Francisco would be targeted with increased development as part of The City’s Housing Element.
Kevin N. Hume
State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco has been a housing leader in Sacramento. Yet the housing bill he describes as his most significant is one few people have ever heard of, let alone understood.
SB 827, a failed bill from 2018, would have legalized apartment buildings up to eight stories tall across nearly all of San Francisco.
San Francisco Planning Department
San Francisco’s Housing Element will yield zoning changes on the scale of SB 827 across the western and northern sides of The City.
In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today.
In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener from San Francisco introduced a bill that rocked the housing world.
SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within half a mile.
Many reporters at the time, including this one, described the bill as “radical” for a state accustomed to little new housing construction, especially in affluent, single-family neighborhoods. That seemed to be the political consensus as well: SB 827 failed, as did its 2019 successor, SB 50.
Yet today, a version of the “radical” future Wiener envisioned appears to be on its way to fruition.
One by one, a series of more modest housing production laws have passed the state legislature in recent years, ending single-family zoning and allowing housing to rise in commercial zones. Within the next few years, all California cities must approve new zoning maps as part of their state-mandated Housing Elements, producing land-use changes similar to those contemplated by SB 827, particularly in wealthier neighborhoods. In cities that fail to produce an approved housing plan, a policy called the “builder’s remedy” will allow developers to completely bypass local zoning and approval processes, potentially enabling high-rises to pop up in the affluent suburbs of Silicon Valley and in Southern California beach towns.
How did Wiener’s signature housing bill fail, only to yield similar changes years later?
The specter of SB 827 was a significant factor, making smaller-scale housing legislation look more reasonable by comparison. The ever-deepening housing crisis, and the activist movement that emerged to address it, have helped provide greater political support for reforms. But the biggest factor behind California’s quiet housing policy revolution has been a handful of highly technical bills and administrative changes in Sacramento that make it much more difficult for cities to say “no” to housing.
“I'm amazed at what a sea change has occurred in housing laws in California in the last few years,” said Bill Fulton, the former mayor of Ventura and a California urban planning expert. “I have never seen the state so aggressively step up and lean on the local governments to try to increase housing production.”
Toothless laws
Many of the state laws behind the recent housing policy revolution have actually been on the books for decades.
In 1969, the state legislature passed the Housing Element law, requiring cities to plan for enough housing to keep up with population growth over the course of seven or eight year cycles. In 1977, the state passed the Permit Streamlining Act, capping the amount of time it takes for cities to issue development permits. And in 1982, the state passed the Housing Accountability Act, requiring cities to approve developments that are consistent with zoning.
But until recent years, cities were free to flagrantly violate these and other housing laws. Though there were no laws enshrining local control, it was simply understood that individual cities should have more or less total authority over what gets built within their borders.
“What local control has meant is the local control to say f— you guys, I don't want to,” said Laura Foote, executive director of YIMBY Action, a national housing policy group based in San Francisco.
A 2001 memo to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors conceded that The City was “not operating in compliance” with the Permit Streamlining Act, taking far longer to approve projects than the state requires — a practice The City has continued.
In 2014, Cupertino city council members admitted in a public hearing that they intended to fool state regulators by planning for housing in a place “where it’s not going to get built.” Many other cities also treated their Housing Elements as “an elaborate shell game,” in the words of a Foster City councilmember, planning for affordable housing in cemeteries, creeks and other unrealistic locations.
Since the 1970s, a powerful anti-growth coalition uniting homeowner groups, environmentalists and organized labor ensured there was no political mandate to enforce state housing laws, even though state legislators recognized that a lack of housing production was a problem. “The NIMBY voice was more or less unchallenged,” Fulton said. “There really was no constituency in Sacramento, other than the developers, for some of these kinds of reforms.”
That started to change in the middle of the last decade. Housing had become so expensive that it was popping up as a top political concern in polls. In the Bay Area, middle class young people began organizing under the banner of the YIMBY movement, using theatrical activism to show how a lack of housing supply made it harder for everyone to afford a home. Big-shot donors, especially in the tech industry, showered the nascent movement with money.
There was a window of opportunity to challenge the longstanding anti-housing consensus. Instead of prying it open, Wiener decided to jump through it.
The other housing bill
Most housing bills do not become fodder for Thanksgiving dinner discussion. But SB 827 was no normal piece of legislation.
In one fell swoop, the bill sought to upend the urban planning ethos of the prior half century. It challenged numerous tenets of conventional wisdom: that cars and single family homes are the basic building blocks of California cities, that environmentalism requires halting development, that cities and neighborhoods always know what’s best for the collective good.
“It engaged an enormous number of regular people into the housing conversation,” Wiener said, including an Orange County family who told him they debated the bill over turkey. “It engendered a very overdue debate about what do we mean when we say we want housing to be more available and more affordable, and forcing people to reckon with their own views on the topic.”
For much of 2018 and ’19, Wiener barnstormed the state promoting SB 827 and its successor, SB 50, often confronting hostile crowds who thought the legislation would ruin the character of their neighborhood or turbocharge gentrification. Local and national media gave the bills more press coverage than any other state legislation in recent memory.
In Sacramento, SB 827 “took all the oxygen up in the room,” said Ben Metcalf, director of UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation, and head of California’s Department of Housing and Community Development from 2015 to 2019. “And it allowed a couple of other bills that were moving at the same time to slip through.”
The most significant was SB 828, another Wiener bill that the senator describes as “most impactful housing bill that I've ever passed.”
Math-heavy SB 828 changed the way the state calculates housing construction goals for cities. The new formula it imposed takes into account historic under-production of housing, the share of overcrowded households and other new criteria.
Annie Fryman, then an aide to Wiener, spent months writing the bill, consulting with the “maybe 12 people in the entire state who actually understood” how Housing Element law worked. “I honestly put my head down as if I was writing a dissertation,” she said.
Following SB 828’s passage, cities and counties saw dramatic increases in the number of homes they must plan for in their new Housing Elements, which will guide planning between now and the early 2030s. The Bay Area’s housing allocation more than doubled compared to the previous cycle, and Southern California’s allocation more than tripled.
A pair of additional bills — passed by the overwhelming Democratic legislature in order to protect Obama-era fair housing protections from anticipated Trump Administration repeals — ensured that much of this housing would be directed to wealthier, more exclusionary cities and neighborhoods.
For example, Marin County’s housing allocation increased by a factor of 21 compared to the previous cycle; Beverly Hills’ allocation increased by a factor of 1,000, growing from just three units last cycle to more than 3,000 this time around.
San Francisco’s Housing Element, requiring The City to plan for 82,000 new homes, also reflects these fair housing laws. Planners intend to direct new development almost entirely into the northern and western parts of The City — the mostly single-family home neighborhoods that have seen virtually no new development in recent decades. San Francisco’s Housing Element will essentially yield an SB 827-style rezoning map across half of The City, while leaving more working class east side neighborhoods untouched.
By all accounts, most state legislators, local governments, and housing advocates had no idea how big of an impact SB 828 would have. “It was a technical change to a methodology that demographers at the state were using to assign targets for a Housing Element cycle that wouldn't even be landing for a couple of years,” Metcalf said. “It was really weedy and cryptic and most people were not paying attention to it.”
"Builder’s Remedy"
As cities began working on their new Housing Elements over the last couple of years, the impact of SB 828 started to sink in. The law was a profound change in and of itself, but it also made other laws more potent. This constellation of new and newly effective laws put “cities in a vice they've never been in before,” Fulton said.
While SB 828 ratcheted up the number of homes cities had to plan for, other bills passed the previous year forced cities to actually follow through on their mandates. One such bill required housing to be planned on realistic sites — no more creeks or cemeteries — and another bill gave the Department of Housing and Community Developmentthe power to reject a city’s Housing Element if it failed to do so, and to involve the Attorney General if necessary.
Once a city’s Housing Element is rejected, that city loses access to certain affordable housing funds and also becomes vulnerable to a policy known as the “builder’s remedy.” A little known provision of the Housing Accountability Act, the builder’s remedy allows developers to completely bypass local zoning and approval processes, as long as their project conforms to building safety codes and provides at least 20% of units at below market rates.
The never-before-used policy is now being tested in Southern California, where more than 100 cities failed to produce a compliant Housing Element. Because of its affordability requirement, the policy is likely to be used primarily in wealthy areas where high rents can subsidize the below-market rate units. Santa Monica, for example, saw 16 builder’s remedy applications during the time the policy was eligible to be invoked earlier this year, totaling over 4,500 units, roughly equivalent to the total number of homes the city has permitted in the last two decades. Bay Area cities, which are on a different schedule than their Southern California peers, have until January 31 to produce a compliant Housing Element, after which point they could face a similar fate.
In other words, cities must either provide a realistic plan for allowing a lot more housing development, or lose the authority to say no to new housing construction altogether.
“No matter what happens, because of how we've set up this engine, YIMBYs are going to win either way,” said Fryman, who now works for the accessory dwelling unit developer Abodu. “We've all just been quietly waiting for this to hopefully happen the way we thought it would.”
Of course, cities were free to ignore housing laws in the past. “What's different this time,” said Foote, the YIMBY activist, “is that it's not just legislation, it's enforcement. It's the state agencies acting like the legislation matters.”
First under Gov. Jerry Brown, and even more so under Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state has dramatically expanded HCD, its housing department. Between 2016 and 2022, the department’s overall headcount has more than doubled and its policy staff has gone from 16 people to 129 people. San Francisco has directly felt the impact of this change: The City is now the subject of an investigation into its unusually long housing permitting times.
Meanwhile, an ecosystem of legal advocacy groups, like CaRLA and YIMBY Law, have emerged to assist with the enforcement of housing law. These groups have a symbiotic relationship with state regulators: YIMBY Law founder Sonja Trauss essentially rediscovered the Housing Accountability Act when she filed a lawsuit against Lafayette in 2015, sparking the “sue the suburbs” movement.
“Nobody, including me, had ever heard of it” before then, Fulton said.
Two years later, East Bay state Senator Nancy Skinner authored a bill that forces cities to pay fines and reimburse their opponents’ legal fees if they lose a case under the Housing Accountability Act, giving cities a strong financial incentive not to block zoning-compliant projects.
“That enforcement piece is really the linchpin,” Fryman said. “It's been extraordinary seeing how that has actually come into place in a way that's better than what we expected."
Theory vs. practice
Still, it remains to be seen how well these housing laws work in practice.
Construction costs remain stubbornly high, representing a major barrier to new development. “In a world in which it’s expensive to build, period, it means even if you have a lot of permissively zoned lots, it's still very hard to find (projects) that pencil,” Metcalf said.
Cities have historically found loopholes in housing law, and they will likely continue to do so. Santa Monica’s city council, for instance, has pledged to fight its builder’s remedy projects. The courts will ultimately have to decide how many of California’s recent housing laws are implemented.
Another open question is how much these policies will help the least well-off afford housing. While the political tide has turned on housing production, tenant protections have been another story.
Asked how he rates the legislature’s record on the latter issue, Wiener responds, “Not the best… Getting tenant protections through the legislature is incredibly hard, and there are quite a few tenant protection bills that have died.” The rent cap law authored by then-San Francisco Assemblymember David Chiu in 2019 was a rare exception.
Some affordable housing groups also criticize the state’s housing policy focus. Charlie Sciammas, policy director for the Council of Community Housing Organizations, says the state hasn’t done enough to help San Francisco meet its goal of making 40% of new units affordable to low-income households.
“To have statewide mandates that don't provide the tools and the resources to actually achieve them with any measure of success — I think it's just a challenging dynamic,” Sciammas said. (State legislators have said increasing affordable housing funding is a goal for next year’s session.)
Instead, Sciammas says, the state has had a “laser focus around processes to streamline market-rate development,” like reducing permitting times, eliminating the possibility of lawsuits, and increasing allowable density for new development.
To Sciammas, many of these policies represent a reversal of “equity strategies” that were designed to protect working class residents vulnerable to displacement. These communities are "woven throughout" San Francisco, he says, even in the wealthier neighborhoods targeted for development in the Housing Element. “It seemed like HCD was even suggesting maybe some of those equity strategies need to be eliminated as a way to facilitate more development."
But according to Fryman, the results of the last half-century of locally controlled housing policy speak for themselves.
“It was Plan B for the state to get involved,” Fryman said. “Plan A would have been that cities have local land use control and cities do a good job with that local land use control. And they have definitively failed at that over many, many decades.”