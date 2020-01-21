Calendar of Events: San Francisco celebrates the Year of the Rat

Students with the West Portal Elementary School-Chinese Performing Arts Program perform at the Chinatown Flower Market Fair and Mini Parade to start the official Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy Clark He)

JAN. 25

Choy Sun Doe Day: The San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, a celebration of the god of wealth, in which red envelopes (lai sees) with chocolate coins and vouchers for prizes are given to children. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Portsmouth Square, Kearny and Clay streets

FEB. 1

Basketball Jamboree: The 25th annual six-game, family event includes participation from boys and girls from the greater Chinatown-North Beach community and San Francisco middle schools. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Betty Ann Ong Chinese Recreation Center, Mason and Washington streets; hoopsterslee@gmail.com, chineseparade.com

San Francisco Symphony Chinese New Year: In the 20th anniversary event, Perry So conducts traditional folk music and works by Bright Sheng, Huang Ruo and A-Bing with guest artists: sheng player Hu Jianbing, pipa player Guilian Liu, pianist Sa Chen and the Loong Mah Sing See Wui dance company; festivities also include a reception and post-show Imperial Dinner. 4 p.m. reception; 5 p.m. concert; 7 p.m. dinner; $95-$145 for concert; $1,000 and up for dinner. Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.; www.sfsymphony.org, (415) 503-5500 for dinner information

Miss Chinatown USA Pageant: Young women from throughout the United States come to The City to compete in the annual event. 7:30 p.m., $40-$70. Palace of Fine Arts Theater. 3301 Lyon St.; (415) 982-3000, chineseparade.com/pageant

FEB. 7

Miss Chinatown USA Coronation Ball: The newly crowned Miss Chinatown USA and her court appear at the black-tie gala. 7 p.m. dinner; 8 p.m. coronation and dancing, $180 per person; seating available in tables of 10. InterContinental San Francisco, 888 Howard St., S.F.; contact Chinese Chamber of Commerce at (415) 982-3000

FEB. 8

CHSA Year of the Rat-Chinese New Year’s Celebration: Chinese Historical Society of America Museum hosts holiday programs including lion dancing; Raymond Chong screening and answering questions about his documentary “My Odyssey” about his journey to discover his Zhang ancestral roots from Kaiping, China to Gold Mountain, America; music, painting and poetry performances as well as fortune cookie crafts and museum tours. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. 965 Clay St., chsa.org/events

Chinese New Year Parade: Featuring thousands of participants and a huge golden dragon carried by dozens of people, the 1.3 mile parade route begins at Second and Market streets and goes down Market to Geary, Powell, Post and Kearny streets, and ends at Columbus Avenue. 5:15 to 9 p.m., free or $38-$55 bleacher seats available in advance at chineseparade.com

FEB. 8-9

Chinatown Community Street Fair: Lantern and kite making, calligraphy, fine arts demonstrations, folk dance, puppet shows as well as traditional and modern entertainment on the main stage make up the festivities; the event also hosts more than 100 vendor booths and concessions. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9, free. Grant Avenue from California Street to Broadway; and Sacramento, Washington, Jackson and Pacific between Stockton and Kearny streets; chineseparade.com/community-fair

FEB. 9

Lunar New Year Celebration: The Asian Art Museum offers special events, family-friendly activities and unique merchandise to ring in the year. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. 200 Larkin St., S.F.; asianart.org

MARCH 1

Chinatown YMCA Chinese New Year Run: The 42nd annual 5K/10K Run/Walk, presented by the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce, begins at Sacramento Street and Grant Avenue and goes through Chinatown, North Beach, The Embarcadero and downtown before finishing on Kearny between California and Sacramento streets; registration includes a T-shirt and finish line goodies for all runners and prizes for top winners in each age group. 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start, $43; https://www.ymcasf.org/CNyrun

