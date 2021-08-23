CalFire firefighters battle hot spots on the front of the Caldor Fire near Pacific on Aug. 18, 2021. Many of the biggest blazes around California remain less than 50 percent contained as of Aug. 23, 2021. (Max Whittaker/The New York Times)

CalFire firefighters battle hot spots on the front of the Caldor Fire near Pacific on Aug. 18, 2021. Many of the biggest blazes around California remain less than 50 percent contained as of Aug. 23, 2021. (Max Whittaker/The New York Times)

Caldor Fire has burned more than 100,000 acres

By Derrick Bryson Taylor

New York Times

Crews battling the Caldor fire southwest of Lake Tahoe in California endured another stressful weekend as the fire grew by more than 30,000 acres in just two days.

The fire, which started Aug. 14 and grew quickly, has burned 104,000 acres and was 5% contained as of Sunday evening, according to a New York Times wildfire tracker.

Nearly 350 homes have been destroyed and more than 17,000 structures are threatened by the fire, fire officials said. At least 207 fire engines and 20 helicopters have been assisting in fighting the blaze, requiring more than 1,600 personnel.

Thousands of people in El Dorado County had been urged to leave their homes or to prepare to do so, according to the governor’s office. Officials said that evacuation orders could remain in place for up to two weeks. On Saturday, high winds caused the fire to jump U.S. 50, one of the main routes between Sacramento and the Lake Tahoe area. A portion of that highway remains closed.

Favorable weather may assist firefighters at the start of the week. Cooler temperatures are predicted across fire-ravaged areas for Monday and Tuesday, but the same areas are forecast to reach above normal by Thursday and into Friday, the National Weather Service said. Portions of Northern California will continue to see smoke and haze from the wildfires.

While wildfires occur throughout the West every year, scientists see the influence of climate change in the extreme heat waves that have contributed to the intensity of fires this summer. Prolonged periods of abnormally high temperatures are a signal of a shifting climate, they say.

Across California, more than 13,000 firefighters were battling 13 active large wildfires that have burned more than 1.54 million acres, according to Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency.

The Dixie fire, the second-largest on record in California, remains a threat to communities. It has burned more than 720,000 acres since it started more than a month ago. It was only 38% contained as of Sunday night.

The fire has destroyed more than 1,200 structures, including much of the historic town of Greenville. Susanville, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, has become a refuge for evacuees. On Sunday, some evacuation orders and warnings were reduced for some areas, particularly in Lassen County.

The fire potential in most of California’s mountains and foothills is forecast to be higher than normal through September, and through October in areas prone to offshore winds, the National Interagency Fire Center said this month.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Previous story
Barbara Lee comes out of her shell for ‘Truth to Power’
Next story
SFUSD seeks millions of dollars to buy air purifiers

Just Posted

District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s father received clemency Monday from outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chesa Boudin’s father granted clemency by outgoing New York Gov. Cuomo

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s father received clemency Monday from outgoing… Continue reading

Seventh grader Gianluca Potente, who has dyslexia, goes over some math preparatory work on a computer as mom Megan watches at their Richmond District home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
‘Last year was devastating’: San Francisco’s special ed challenge

By Sydney Johnson Examiner Staff Writer Havah Kelley was more than ready… Continue reading

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital sign on the facade of the hospital system building (Shutterstock).
Hospital program helps children overcome fear through fun

‘He would rock out in his wheelchair’

CalFire firefighters battle hot spots on the front of the Caldor Fire near Pacific on Aug. 18, 2021. Many of the biggest blazes around California remain less than 50 percent contained as of Aug. 23, 2021. (Max Whittaker/The New York Times)
Caldor Fire has burned more than 100,000 acres

By Derrick Bryson Taylor New York Times Crews battling the Caldor fire… Continue reading

Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, the co-author of SB-62, the Garment Worker Protection Act, talks to supporters during an event in Venice on August 12, 2021. (Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters)
Garment manufacturers worry California bill threatens ‘golden window’ to reshore jobs

By Nigel Duara CalMatters A bill that would have fundamentally changed how… Continue reading

Most Read