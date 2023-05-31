Several UC schools and San Francisco State University are among the top volunteer-
producing institutions for the Peace Corps.
Taking the number one spot this year is UC Berkeley, which historically has sent the most alums to serve overseas. The university has generated 3,763 volunteers since the agency’s inception in 1961.
All schools listed this year have a Peace Corps Prep program, a partnership program between the agency and the school that prepares undergraduates for service abroad once they graduate.
Through the prep program, applicants gain leadership skills, language proficiency, intercultural competence and sector-specific skills in climate change or elementary education, for example.
UC Berkeley alumnus Ashton Smith learned about the agency through the university’s prep program and credited her alma mater for inspiring her to serve.
“After four years of being surrounded by brilliant professors and classmates, Cal students are set up to go into the world and make a meaningful impact. I gained not only the technical skills for Peace Corps work in my undergraduate but also the confidence to be a changemaker,” Smith said.
The University of Wisconsin, Madison, and the University of Washington follow UC Berkeley for second and third place. UCLA ranks eighth, UCSB is thirteenth and UC Davis comes in 17th for most volunteer-producing universities.
SF State takes the 20th spot this year, with more than 1,400 volunteers between 2003 and 2023. Volunteer and alumnus Malaika Harris said the university’s Africana studies program, the oldest program in the country, propelled her to serve in East Africa through the agency.
“From SF State, I bring a deep appreciation for cultural diversity and a commitment to social justice,” she said. “Currently, I’m excited to be working on a project with local community members in Northern Uganda that aims to provide health education to pregnant women, young mothers, and their communities to decrease child mortality.”
In a statement, Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn noted that demand for volunteers is especially high following a worldwide pandemic.
Since its inception, volunteers have served in 142 countries. Some of the countries with the highest need for volunteers this year were Benin, Colombia, the Philippines, Zambia and Mexico.
“The global issues we’re facing include climate change and food insecurity, and Peace Corps volunteers can be at the forefront of addressing these pressing challenges,” Peace Corps Public Affairs Specialist Diana Callaway told The Examiner.
The agency is committing up to 1,000 volunteers to work with host country partners in promoting climate-smart agriculture practices, developing community tree nurseries, increasing climate literacy through environmental education, and through many more initiatives, Callaway said.
The Peace Corps Climate Initiative will support more than 2 million hours of volunteer and staff service in 50 countries, she added.
College undergraduates interested in joining next year should apply by July 1, although “the Peace Corps is always recruiting,” Callaway said.