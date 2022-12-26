California’s oldest public school is still in operation, in Nob Hill. Spring Valley Science Elementary School, which opened its doors to classroom instruction during the Gold Rush, celebrated its 170th birthday this year.

Spring Valley was founded as a public institution in 1852, but its history dates back a bit further. According to the San Francisco History Center, Spring Valley School, as it was formerly named, opened in 1851 as a private institution free to those who couldn’t afford the tuition. The same year, the Common Council passed the first Free School Ordinance, which led to the California public school system. By 1852, The City boasted seven public schools with 791 enrolled children. Spring Valley School remains the last one still operating.

