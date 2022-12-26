California’s oldest public school is still in operation, in Nob Hill. Spring Valley Science Elementary School, which opened its doors to classroom instruction during the Gold Rush, celebrated its 170th birthday this year.
Spring Valley was founded as a public institution in 1852, but its history dates back a bit further. According to the San Francisco History Center, Spring Valley School, as it was formerly named, opened in 1851 as a private institution free to those who couldn’t afford the tuition. The same year, the Common Council passed the first Free School Ordinance, which led to the California public school system. By 1852, The City boasted seven public schools with 791 enrolled children. Spring Valley School remains the last one still operating.
The original building at 1451 Jackson Street was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake. It was rebuilt in 1910 and is the same building that currently welcomes 270 students; a remodel took place in 2010.
“What has been interesting to me is finding old yearbooks and pictures, seeing what our school looked like before the remodel, before the addition of our gardens and play structures,” said principal Jessica Arnott.
This year was Arnott’s first as Spring Valley’s principal, after serving as assistant principal at Rosa Parks Elementary for two years. Her new institution has a high retention rate for educators — over 40 years, she is only the sixth principal to lead the school, and noted that there are “a handful of teachers who have spent their entire teaching careers” there.
“(Staff) are very well versed in the history of our school and share it with our students and the community. We also have many parents who are alumni of Spring Valley. When giving tours of our school, we invite those parents to speak to incoming families about our rich history,” she said.
On Nov. 18, the school celebrated its 170th birthday with visits from local policy makers, former teachers, staff and principals, including Lonnie Chin, who was at the helm of Spring Valley for three decades.
Sen. Scott Wiener, the son of a public school teacher, was invited to speak at the Nov. 18 ceremony, and said to students, “I’m glad that you are learning science because we need to save our planet from climate change, and that’s all about science. I know you all will be incredible leaders of the future.” Science was added to the school name during Chin’s tenure as principal, due to her “strong belief around the importance” of the subject in elementary schools, according to Arnott.
The school is transparent about both its positive and negative history as it closes out its 170-year anniversary. According to the school website, Spring Valley was the center of an infamous educational discrimination case in the 1880s, when Mamie Tape, a Chinese girl born in the United States, was denied admission in 1884.
According to the Library of Congress, Tape’s parents, Joseph and Mary, challenged then-principal Jennie Hurley and sued her and the San Francisco Board of Education. School board policy at the time excluded Chinese children from attending white public schools.
On Jan. 9, 1885, Superior Court Judge McGuire decided in favor of the Tape family, writing, “To deny a child, born of Chinese parents in this State, entrance to the public schools would be a violation of the law of the State and the Constitution of the United States.” The decision came seven decades before Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court decision that ruled racial segregation of any kind in public schools to be unconstitutional.
Spring Valley now has one of the most diverse student bodies in the school district: among its 270 students, 42% identify as Hispanic/Latino, 39% as Asian or Asian/Pacific Islander and 11% as two or more races.
For current principal Arnott, Spring Valley “feels like home.”
“From the moment I first stepped on the campus last school year, I felt welcomed and an overt sense of warmness and kindness ... I know Spring Valley is where I am meant to be,” she said.
