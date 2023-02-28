California Nuclear Plant Closure

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to reverse PG&E's plans to decommission its Diablo Canyon nuclear power facility and shore up its reliability.

 Michael Mariant

California’s last nuclear power plant was slated to begin shutting down next year. But now, the state’s growing demand for clean energy, paired with the worsening impacts of climate change, could give Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors new life.

On Tuesday, the California Energy Commission recommended that the state extend the operation of PG&E’s controversial power plant near San Luis Obispo through 2030 to ensure grid reliability as it transitions from fossil fuels.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like