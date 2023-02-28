California’s last nuclear power plant was slated to begin shutting down next year. But now, the state’s growing demand for clean energy, paired with the worsening impacts of climate change, could give Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors new life.
On Tuesday, the California Energy Commission recommended that the state extend the operation of PG&E’s controversial power plant near San Luis Obispo through 2030 to ensure grid reliability as it transitions from fossil fuels.
The determination comes after a 10-day record-breaking heat wave sent energy demand soaring to an all-time high last September, nearly plunging the state into darkness. “California is experiencing a substantial shift in conditions affecting the electric grid,” the report noted. “Climate change is causing substantial variability in weather patterns and an increase in climate-driven natural disasters, resulting in more challenges to grid reliability.”
But it’s not just heatwaves, bomb cyclones and wildfires that worry regulators; it’s also electricity demand. As the state works to decarbonize its transportation, building and industrial sectors to bring down emissions, its reliance on electricity is skyrocketing.
That’s where Diablo Canyon comes in. The nuclear plant, online since the 1980s, produces about 18,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year – or about 9 percent of California’s total electricity. And until the state can bring more renewable energy online, including from offshore wind, Diablo has been billed as a bridge to the clean energy future.
“Without Diablo Canyon, California’s already fragile power grid would suffer significantly worse blackouts, increased pollution, and higher energy costs,” Craig Piercy, chief executive officer of the American Nuclear Society, adding that if Diablo went offline now, the state would be forced to replace that carbon-free energy with natural gas and coal.
“Intermittent sources alone cannot replace Diablo Canyon’s reliable 24/7 production of dispatchable carbon-free electricity,” he said.
The Energy Department considers nuclear power a zero-emission energy source because it does not produce greenhouse gases. Instead, nuclear power is generated through fission, or the splitting of uranium atoms, to produce energy. The heat released by the process creates steam that spins a turbine to generate electricity.
But this clean power comes with a massive downside: radioactive waste. The byproducts, like uranium tailings and spent reactor fuel, can remain radioactive for thousands of years, posing environmental and health harms that some worry hasn't been fully accounted for.
Though it's possible to safely dispose of nuclear waste, the radioactive material generated from nuclear power plants is considered “high level waste” by the Environmental Protection Agency. Currently, the United States does not reprocess spent nuclear fuel, nor does it have a disposal facility for such waste, the agency noted, which means most radioactive waste is stored at the facility that produced it.
“We still haven't the foggiest idea what to do with high-level radioactive waste,” said Daniel Hirsch, retired director of Nuclear Policy at UC Santa Cruz. “It’s dangerous for 10,000 generations. If we're lucky, we get maybe 50 years of power, but future generations have 500,000 years of radioactive waste.”
Others have voiced concerns about the plant’s age and maintenance history. “Diablo Canyon has been one of the least reliable nuclear plants in the country,” said Tim Judson, executive director at Nuclear Information & Resource Service. “It's already showing signs that they're not putting as much money into maintenance as they would be if they were going to continue running this plant for 20 years.”
In January, PG&E reported that it found damage to part of its reactor cooling system when one of its reactors had been shut down for routine maintenance. “We identified a pipe associated with a cooling system where a minute amount of dry boric acid crystals accumulated,” Suzanne Hosn, a spokesperson for PG&E.
But beyond its safety issues, critics worry that Diablo’s continued operation will mean that nuclear power will compete with renewables on the grid, especially during the day when solar energy is at its peak.
“The whole reason PG&E agreed to close the plant is that it had been looking at the grid condition going forward to 2030," said Judson. "… And they were thinking, ‘oh, s—, we've got this baseload nuclear plant pumping out 2000 megawatts 24/7.’ Ostensibly, there will be times when there's too much electricity on the grid with all the solar coming online.”
But in September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to keep the plant open for an additional five years, lending PG&E $1.4 billion to reverse its plans to decommission the facility and shore up its reliability.
“It’s sort of like this: Newsom hit the panic button,” said Judson. “He's facing a political problem; he doesn't want to have blackouts happen on his watch.”