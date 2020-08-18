Bystander struck by gunfire in Excelsior

A bystander was shot in the Excelsior on Monday evening when gunfire erupted between two vehicles, police said.

The 51-year-old woman was wounded at Prague Street and Persia Avenue at around 6:04 p.m, according to police. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

One of the vehicles crashed at the scene while the other vehicle and a suspect fled.

Multiple firearms were involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any further details.

