United Airlines airplane

United Airlines said that as part of its fleet expansion, it will make a major hiring push at SFO next year. 

 Ekevara Kitpowsong/ Special to The Examiner

United Airlines is bringing thousands of jobs to San Francisco International Airport next year. 

The company announced on Tuesday that it will hire more than 2,200 full- and part-time workers at the airport in 2023, second only to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like