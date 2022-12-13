Major airline plans to hire thousands for new jobs at SFO in '23 By Greg Wong | Examiner staff writer Greg Wong Author twitter Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email United Airlines said that as part of its fleet expansion, it will make a major hiring push at SFO next year. Ekevara Kitpowsong/ Special to The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save United Airlines is bringing thousands of jobs to San Francisco International Airport next year. The company announced on Tuesday that it will hire more than 2,200 full- and part-time workers at the airport in 2023, second only to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.United spokesperson Maddie King told The Examiner that the new SFO jobs are "generally" full-time roles, though there might be "some mix" of part-time work. She added that they will be a "mix" of pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, customer service agents, ramp workers and more coming to the Bay Area's busiest airport next year. EVA Air to increase flights from this Asian city to SFO San Francisco International Airport will see "more flights returning in the coming weeks from various Asian markets" The jobs are the product of United's purchase of 100 new Boeing widebody planes, which it said will "bolster the airline's leadership role in global travel for years to come."The purchase of 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners is the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history, the company added. United has the option purchase another 100.In total, the airline will add 700 new aircraft to its fleet, both narrow and widebody, by the end of 2032. As a result of the order, the airline anticipates adding another 15,000 jobs next year, the same as it hired in 2022. Twitter to auction over 1K items from SF HQ. Here's what can be yours A chance to buy that Twitter bird logo statue you've always wanted Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Digital Producergwong@sfexaminer.com@gregoryhwong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United Airlines Airline Transports Aeronautics Work Commerce San Francisco International Airport Job Widebody Purchase Aircraft Economics Aviation Boeing Greg Wong Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Greg Wong Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like What to expect from Meta's annual VR showcase this week Speakers, developer session, and a potential sneak peak at Meta's newest VR headset. New Google Maps feature offers neighborhood vibe checks The update will come in a package of four, all geared to make maps more immersive and informative. Controversial Silicon Valley figure heads new crypto and wellness venture Typing love.com into your browser may not take you where you think. San Francisco trans entrepreneurs get head start with accelerator program Guidance, seed grants help prospective small business owners San Francisco gyms get creative to survive pandemic The fitness business says there’s no replacement for the in-person workout Employees love hybrid work, so why are so many burning out and quitting? Hybrid work was supposed to be better than fully remote. It was going to be the best of both worlds, remote work and in the office. So why are hybrid workers burning o… Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest News California’s biodiversity is under threat. Can its leadership make a difference at UN gathering? The City Two new horses to be sworn into San Francisco Police Department mounted unit Business Major airline plans to hire thousands for new jobs at SFO in '23 Politics California flavored tobacco ban stands as Big Tobacco's options run out Crime VTA-commissioned probe: Agency had no prior knowledge of mass shooting Bay Area News 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count returns to Bay Area Sports AP source: Guardians, catcher Zunino agree to 1-year deal Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco