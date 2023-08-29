Heart of the City Farmers' Market in UN Plaza in San Francisco

The Heart of the City Farmers' Market, pictured above in U.N. Plaza on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, will move locations on Sunday to give way for a two-year, San Francisco pilot program. Vendors and residents aren't happy. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Earlier this month, The City announced a new skate park would replace a beloved farmers market in the heart of San Francisco’s Civic Center. Now, farmers and residents are fighting back.

A group of community members met Monday to make signs for a rally Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. to keep the market in U.N. Plaza, its home for the past 42 years.

