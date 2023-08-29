Earlier this month, The City announced a new skate park would replace a beloved farmers market in the heart of San Francisco’s Civic Center. Now, farmers and residents are fighting back.
A group of community members met Monday to make signs for a rally Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. to keep the market in U.N. Plaza, its home for the past 42 years.
“None of them (the farmers) approve of this,” said David Elliot Lewis, co-chair of the Tenderloin People’s Congress and the main organizer of the rally efforts. “They said one farmer thought maybe it’s not horrible, maybe it will work, maybe it won’t ... the other 49 out of the 50 are against it.”
Despite the Heart of the City Farmers Market’s regular presence, U.N. Plaza has become a flashpoint for various issues plaguing The City, such as open-air drug use and homelessness.
The City’s plan to activate the beleaguered plaza includes pouring asphalt over the plaza’s iconic bricks to create a skate park and installing pingpong tables to make the space more desirable for people to spend time in.
Starting this Sunday, the farmers market will be moved across the street to Fulton Plaza between the San Francisco Public Library and the Asian Art Museum to allow construction to begin.
“I was just shocked by the idea,” said Tes Welborn, a Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council member who said he has visited the market since its inception.
Longtime sellers at the market were also caught off guard when they found out about the plan and angered that they were left out of the conversation.
“It just came out of nowhere,” said Nick Cipponeri of Cipponeri Family Farms, whose family has worked the market since 1981. For him, the move is just another blow, making his ability to come to the market even more difficult.
“We’ve been struggling in there since pre-COVID-19,” he said. Then, the pandemic hit, making things worse. He said the business has just begun to recover, but forcing it to move now — especially in the peak of the season — will hinder operations.
“If they would just wait until closer to January, like the third week of December,” he said. “It would just make the transmission to transition so much easier.”
Cipponeri said he wishes he could do more to make his voice heard, but he and other farmers who drive up from Fresno to sell their produce at the market are strapped for time and resources.
“We’re working every day,” said Grace Teresi of Miramonte Farms, who said she drives two hours every Wednesday and Sunday to the market from San Juan Bautista.
Teresi said she loves the market but is one of many farmers who worry about how the move will affect their business.
“I’m going to try and see if I can make it work, but once the money goes below $500, I can’t do it,” she said, citing concerns that she’ll lose more customers due to the movement away from BART and parking options in the area.
“The reason that this market works so well is that it has the BART,” she said. “And then you have public transit on all sides.”
Steve Pulliam, executive director of the market, is not attending the rally and has not officially supported it. He said he’s hoping to make the best of the situation.
That’s why he has asked The City to help with the transition. He’s asked officials to fund the move, provide lighting to help farmers set up in the predawn hours and weights to tie down tents.
Pulliam is also asking The City to provide security for farmers’ vehicles, as they’ll have to be parked away from their booths. At U.N. Plaza, there was space for them to just back up their trucks onto the brick behind their tents.
A request was also made to allow the farmers to expand if needed.
Initially, the pilot program was proposed to last six months, and if it didn’t succeed, the farmers would be allowed to move back to the U.N. Plaza space. But Pulliam said that at a recent meeting, Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the Recreation and Parks Department, stated that the pilot would last two years — which was a surprise.
“A two-year pilot seems a little ridiculous to me,” he said. “I would like to see that moved back to six months because I think a two-year pilot is a little unreasonable.”
Daniel Montes, a spokesperson for the department, told The Examiner that the project is “expected to last between six months and two years” and noted that the new Fulton Plaza location is larger than the U.N. Plaza space by 10,000 square feet.
“At the height of the season, the Heart of the City Farmers Market has 70 stalls, and its new location across the street can accommodate all of them,” Montes said.
Pulliam would also like some benchmarks to track the pilot’s success, such as revenue levels. A little financial support from The City wouldn’t hurt either.
“I think it would behoove The City to show their appreciation of the farmers and maybe give them a little bit of a financial break or some sort of stipend,” he said. “I think it’s a reasonable demand.”
Wednesday, the day of the rally, is the market’s last at the U.N. Plaza location. It will formally move to Fulton Street on Sunday.