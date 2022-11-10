25742743_web1_210705-SFE-CABFARES_1

A Flywheel taxi driver heads up Market Street on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Uber customers can now order a taxi in the app.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco Uber customers can now order a taxi through the rideshare application, which will come as a shock to anyone awakening from a 12-year coma.

Back in October 2010, the company formerly known as UberCab ignored cease-and-desist letters from state and city officials under the direction of then-CEO Travis Kalanick, who later said the company was waging a political campaign against "some a--hole named taxi."

