San Francisco Uber customers can now order a taxi through the rideshare application, which will come as a shock to anyone awakening from a 12-year coma.
Back in October 2010, the company formerly known as UberCab ignored cease-and-desist letters from state and city officials under the direction of then-CEO Travis Kalanick, who later said the company was waging a political campaign against "some a--hole named taxi."
But a lot can change in 12 years, as seen on Wednesday when the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced that Uber users in The City can now request a flat-rate Flywheel taxi ride in the app.
Uber said riders who are matched with a taxi will be charged the same amount as a ride in an UberX. The company told The Examiner that taxi drivers who pick up Uber riders will be paid the same as UberX drivers.
The implications of the autonomous vehicle future are profound, and there’s nowhere better to contemplate them than in the backseat of a driverless car named Macaroni
Flywheel and Uber first announced a partnership in April, which the companies said will eventually extend outside of San Francisco. They said at the time that the agreement was "set to help drivers recover from losses" stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We look forward to learning from rider and driver feedback about this pilot as we work towards our goal of getting every taxi on Uber by 2025," Sachin Kansal, Uber's vice president of product management, told The Examiner in a statement on Thursday.
The company said it's awaiting approval from transit officials to allow YoTaxi — one of just three apps in which The City allows passengers to hail taxi rides — to provide cab rides through Uber.
San Francisco's arrangement has faced criticism from environmental groups and The City's board of supervisors. The Sierra Club said in September that the "program empowers Uber to further impose on our public transit."
A resolution that has cleared a committee but yet to be heard by the full Board of Supervisors would urge the SFMTA to bar taxi dispatches through Uber and other third parties. The agency's citizen advisory council has already urged it to do the same, and the San Francisco Taxi Workers' Alliance urged the SFMTA's board of directors in April to not agree to the proposal in the first place.